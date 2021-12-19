ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks

Cover picture for the articleThe world lost author, educator, and feminist icon bell hooks this week. hooks’ work, including bestsellers like ‘All About Love,’ ‘Feminism is for...

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
bell hooks, writer and poet of Black women’s experiences, dead at 69

Black feminist writer and poet bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Watkins had been fighting an illness and died with family and friends at her side, the family said in their statement, also noting, “The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer.”
bell hooks, trailblazing Black feminist and social critic, dies at 69

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
Prolific Author, Activist, Trailblazer, bell hooks Dies At Age 69

The beloved author, radical feminist, and poet known as bell hooks has tranisitioned. ‘bell hooks’, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, died on Wednesday at the age of 69. She adopted the ‘bell hooks’ moniker as a tribute to her maternal great-grandmother whose name was Bell Blair...
Writers Pay Tribute to bell hooks

On Wednesday, the family of bell hooks — renowned feminist activist, cultural critic, writer, and professor — announced that she had died at 69. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, grew up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she attended segregated schools. She went on to attend Stanford University and started her career as an English professor at the University of Southern California. In 1978, hooks — whose pen name paid tribute to her great-grandmother and who insisted on lowercase letters to keep focus on the substance of her books and “not who I am” — published her first book of poetry, And There We Wept. Over the next four decades, she went on to publish over 40 books, examining race, art, media, class, and more. She was a trailblazer of intersectional feminism, her 1981 book Ain’t I A Woman? examining the effects of racism and sexism on Black women with unflinching clarity and insight.
bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
bell hooks, famed feminist writer and Kentucky native, dies at age 69

(CNN) — bell hooks — the beloved poet, author, feminist and professor — has died, announced Berea College, the university at which she taught, on Wednesday. She was 69. "Berea College is deeply saddened about the death of bell hooks, Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies, prodigious author, public intellectual and one of the country's foremost feminist scholars," the college wrote.
7 Books You Should Read to Honor bell hooks's Legacy

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. If you've ever taken a women's and gender studies class or looked to expand...
It’s Mourning in America: Feminists Reflect on the Incredible Loss of Our Sista bell hooks

This piece was originally published by the NWSA. The National Women’s Studies Association mourns the passing of Dr. Gloria Jean Watkins, Ph.D./bell hooks—genius, scholar, cultural critic, author, professor, truth speaker, a lover of words and of us. She challenged us, taught us, spoke to and sometimes for us. She gave us the words to say and the courage to say them. bell hooks never gave up. She never gave in. She was more than we could have asked for and gave us more than we could have ever imagined. As someone said, our heroes are dying, and our enemies are in power.
A Thank You to bell hooks — From Black Men

One cornerstone of bell hooks's work was that patriarchal ideals harm both men and women. In her 2004 book The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity and Love, hooks points out how societal expectations regarding masculinity can have distressing effects on boys: "To indoctrinate boys into the rules of patriarchy, we force them to feel pain and to deny their feelings." To fulfill the ideals of sexism, hooks noted that boys are rewarded for "acts of soul murder."
