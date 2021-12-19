ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He did have a very dedicated fan base to win over!' Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt recalls stepping into popular James Martin's shoes for the weekly cooking show

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He took over James Martin's acclaimed presenting stint on Saturday Kitchen back in 2016.

And five years on, Matt Tebbutt has revealed what it was like having such huge shoes to fill after his fellow chef left the BBC after ten year spell.

The 47-year-old television food presenter said taking over James' role wasn't an 'insurmountable hurdle' having covered for him previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ugk0p_0dRAP72I00
'He did have a very dedicated fan base to win over!': Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt revealed what it was like stepping into James Martin's shoes on the cookery programme during a recent interview (pictured 2017)

Matt recalled to The Sun: 'He did have a very dedicated fan base to win over! James has always been very encouraging though.'

After his departure in 2016, Yorkshireman James thanked viewers for turning the BBC show into a 'three million-plus smash hit.'

For father-of-two Matt, his teenage children Henry and Jessie wouldn't be contributors to his stats as they don't tune in to watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrdoS_0dRAP72I00
Replaced: The 47-year-old television food presenter said the taking over James' (pictured, 2020) role wasn't an 'insurmountable hurdle' having covered for him previously

However, he admitted they revel in hearing stories and learning about the celebrity guests that appear on the show.

'I think from that point of view they enjoy it. From the whole "my dad’s on telly" thing, not a chance,' Matt quipped.

A whole array of celebrities have appeared on Saturday Kitchen over the years, including Rick Astley, Emily Atack and Michelle Ackerley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW6QJ_0dRAP72I00
Reflecting: Matt recalled to The Sun: 'He did have a very dedicated fan base to win over! James has always been very encouraging though'

Yet there's one household name which stands out the most for Buckinghamshire-born Matt.

Of how some of the guests 'just blow you away', he said: 'Tom Allen always springs to mind. What a lovely guy he is, just a genuine warm, incredibly funny guy. No airs, no graces, no side to him, very very natural.'

As well as Saturday Kitchen, Matt's additional presenting endeavours include Channel 4's Food Unwrapped and Drop Down Menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3VQ3_0dRAP72I00
Chef: As well as Saturday Kitchen, Matt's additional presenting endeavours include Channel 4's Food Unwrapped (pictured with Dr Helen Lawal on the show) and Drop Down Menu

