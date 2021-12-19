ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Sunday Morning Excursion

Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the group for this Sunday morning hike and discover the Wayne F. McCallum Wildlife Management Area in Westborough. We'll traverse fields, wooded areas, and go by Lake Chauncy and other ponds enjoyed by birds of all kinds. ~ 4.5 miles on easy-to-average terrain at a moderate (1.5-2 mph) pace with moderate elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, layers to add and subtract as needed during the hike, and a pack large enough to carry your gear. Tuck some traction, e.g., Microspikes, in your pack as there may be some icy sections of trail. Limited to 8, including the leader. Heavy rain cancels.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
outdoors.org

Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington CT, Vigorous-Strenuous

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced (2.5-3mph) with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check park regs. Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials It is wet leaf season please bring pole+ gets cold dark early remember warm coat + headlamp in case we get delayed.- if snow will require micro-spikes and snow shoes. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash Hike 10 miles in 700 acres that offer a variety of terrain for hiking. You will cross Thoreau Footbridge is a masterpiece unlike any other woodland span in the state. 120-foot-long engineered suspension bridge across the Shepaug River named after the 19th century philosopher "The universe is wider than our views of it," and "Wildness is the preservation of the world." A rock bench memorial to Maj. Stephen Reich, a Washington resident who died in 2005 as part of an Army Night Stalker team that was trying to rescue an eight-member Navy Seal team in Afghanistan. The mission was depicted in the movie Lone Survivor. The trail uses a portion of the 32-mile railroad once known as the "crookedest east of California" with its 200 curves and 32-mile length to cover a route 18 miles long as the crow flies. Map https://steeprockassoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Hidden-Valley-Map-2019-1.pdf.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Solstice on Cabot & Friends

Registration is required for this activity. Celebrate Winter Solstice with a hike to the most northerly 4000-footer in New Hampshire. Join us as we loop over Cabot, The Bulge, and The Horn on the shortest day of 2021. With nearly 12 miles and over 3,300' of elevation gain, this will be a longer winter adventure and will end well after sunset. You must have prior recent winter hiking experience with significant elevation gain. All the normal winter gear is expected, including snowshoes and microspikes. You must have at least two light sources that can last for four hours or more. At least one of these needs to be a headlamp. Bringing a non-technical ice axe may be helpful. This will be an amazing adventure occurring during the longest night of the year and less than three days past full moon. However, the north country is also challenging territory - summiting The Horn will be interesting. The Kilkenny Ridge Trail is not known for being the easiest hike in warmer weather. Check out https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/gear/winter-hiking-essential-gear-list for a good list of items to bring. Ensure you have at least two, and optimally three liters of water and the means to keep it from freezing. This adventure will be capped at eight participants plus the two leaders.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

LET'S HIKE CLEVELAND FARM STATE FOREST

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.
LIFESTYLE
Mercury

Depression-era barracks at French Creek State Park preserved

Almost 90 years ago a group of World War I veterans helped create what would become a beloved state park, French Creek State Park in Union Township. Their contributions in the Civilian Conservation Corps fell out of memory as the park tried to keep up with the times, then tried to just keep going, serving the increasing numbers of campers and visitors who discovered the thousands of acres of woodland and trails at the park. The building where the veterans of Camp SP17 lived languished for years, becoming a storage space until it was so damaged it was unusable.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Exercise#French#Nest Preserve#Southeastern#Amc#Covid
notquitenigella.com

Knird, Crows Nest

The COVID grinch strikes again just before Christmas and we were searching for a venue with outdoor seating that we could get together with Queen Viv and Miss America. And that was Knird, a small bar in Crows Nest with an outdoor section and a range of snacks from small to substantial.
RESTAURANTS
outdoors.org

Hartman Park, Lyme/East Lyme (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles on the Heritage Trail with ruins of an old farming village. Average terrain with some moderate climbing. Meet at trailhead at side of road at 10:30 am. Dogs welcome. Rain, snow or extreme cold cancels. Lunch afterwards at Flanders Fish Market if there is interest. From the junctions of Rts 82 and 156 in East Haddam, go south on 156 for 1.7 miles to Beaver Brook Rd on left (east), proceed 2.6 miles to junction with Gungy & Grassy Hill Rds, turn left (north) on Gungy Rd and proceed 1 mile to turn-out parking on right side. CL Trail Dog Callie.
LIFESTYLE
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Magic 1470AM

Top 10 Worst Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana is full of beautiful bayous and amazing people, but on the flip side, there are also tons of cities that nobody wants to live in. I recently found a video on YouTube of a guy listing the worst places to live in the Bayou State. He said that his list is based on crime, unemployment, average wages, schools, and weather. It has close to a million views.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Wawa Closes Another Philadelphia Store Due To Operational Challenges, Other Factors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has shut down another Philadelphia location for good. The store at 13th and Chestnut Streets closed Monday. The company says operational challenges along with other factors led to the decision to close the store. Wawa says all associates are being transferred to other Center City locations. A few weeks ago, the Wawa on Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia also closed. Wawa says those employees have also been transferred.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy