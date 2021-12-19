ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

RESCHEDULED: Harriman Hike - Sloatsburg to Tuxedo (Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. RESCHEDULED from original Sat. date due to weather forecast. This point-to-point 10-mile hike will enter Harriman State Park from Johnsontown Rd.and take us over Dater Mountain, past " Almost Perpendicular," Pound Mtn., Claudius Smith Den, Tri-Trail Corner and up to Parker...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Croton Point Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. HIKE IS ON REGARDLESS OF WEATHER. LEADER PLANS ON HIKING EVEN IF IT RAINS. Medium-Fast but compassionate hike of about six miles on Hudson River shoreline. We walk on slippery rocks and around fallen trees. There are a few eagles around, and we will try to see them. Meet in front of Croton-Harmon Train Station at 8:39. Train leaves GCT at 7:45am. You must follow COVID-19 Procedures. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Perimeters of Rockefeller (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. We'll hike 8-10 miles at a brisk pace over easy terrain, going through Rockefeller State Park, including some lesser-visited areas on its eastern edge. Meeting is 10.30am at Tarrytown Metro-North station (in front of bakery occupying former station-house). Our pace will be a fast 3 or moderate 4 in accordance with the older, alphanumeric, rating system Route will traverse part of the Croton acqueduct, some nice stone bridges, and impressive glacial rocks (one set near Rockefeller Visitor Ctr, another so-called "Raven Rock" to the east), returning by the Tarrytown Lakes. All current COVID-19 protocols must be observed. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
TARRYTOWN, NY
outdoors.org

Hike Mt. Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek, a 4000-fter with a treed summit. Participants are expected to have recent hiking experience. Participants should have snowshoes and microspikes; we will decide the week of the hike what is appropriate for the expected conditions. We will travel at a moderate pace (1.5 to 2 miles an hour), and plan to get an early start to maximize daylight time for hiking. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask (a face covering with ear loops, not a buff). To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
outdoors.org

RESCHEDULED: Ramapo Reservation (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. RESCHEDULED due to forecast of rain on Saturday. We will visit Hawk Rock and Ilgenstein Rock. Vigorous pace (3 under the old rating system), 11 miles, and 2,000 feet of climbing. Not suitable for beginners or slow hikers. Traction aids such as microspikes may be needed. Heavy rain or snow may cancel. Sorry, no public transportation available . Please email leader at rsiegelm@optonline.net to register.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike--Wareham G

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 19 participants is 4+ miles in Wareham. The wooded trails have some minor hills and rocks/roots to negotiate in conservation areas. Waterproof hiking shoes/boots are required and microspikes/Yak Trax and poles if snowy/icy. Bring water. Directions to the trailhead will be send to registered participants.
LIFESTYLE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

There's plenty of snow at Harriman State Park

It seems that I often start off the cross-country skiing season with a trip to Harriman State Park. I have one of those annual entrance passes you can buy with your auto license renewal, so visiting the park in winter seems natural. The park manager once told me that the...
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

8-10 Mile Fahnestock Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles depending on the weather. The hike is rated vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from the Cold Spring Metro-North commuter rail stop to the trailhead. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme cold cancels. Smoking is not allowed on this hike. Drones and dogs are also not allowed on this hike. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro-North schedule for any changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders' shirt, tan wide-brimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. Feel free to say hello. For those using other modes of transportation, be on time and look for other AMC hikers in my group outside the Cold Spring Metro-North rail stop at the foot of Main Street near Depot Restaurant. If you get lost at the train station, we will not wait. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. See you Saturday. Joe. The Covid-19 virus is unfortunately still in our midst. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must: 1) Be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) Carry face masks 3) Carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) Be prepared to observe social distancing https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
COLD SPRING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuxedo#Weather#Shortline Bus#Njt#Amc
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
digg.com

Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'

"Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York," AJ Webber said in a viral TikTok video. "Whatever your expectations are, lower them." AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
TV & VIDEOS
Lite 98.7

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/24 Christmas Eve CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist The snow has ended. Snow totals will generally be under 1″ around the area with little or no accumulation in the city, though car tops and grassy surfaces may very well be covered. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: A dry evening with a little bit of rain overnight… patchy freezing drizzle/rain well north. Temps will only fall to around 40. Tomorrow/Christmas: Periods of rain… tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outdoors.org

Stony Creek Trolley Trail to Quarry and Back, Branford (Vigorous/Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. A 11 mile hike with very diverse scenery.. It starts on a Old Trolley Route. over a long tidal marsh footbridge.. through the village of Stony Creek with excellent views.out to the Thimble Islands. then wooded Branford Traill to the Stony Creek Quarry with some nice gorges…It is famous for supplying the pink granite for many NY building including the Statue of Liberty. Bring a lunch we will stop and eat along the way. MAP http://scrcog.org/wp-content/uploads/trails/branford/RecTrails_BR9_6-2-16.pdf REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to find this hike and RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash.
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy