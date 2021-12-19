ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington CT, Vigorous-Strenuous

 2 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least...

Stony Creek Trolley Trail to Quarry and Back, Branford (Vigorous/Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. A 11 mile hike with very diverse scenery.. It starts on a Old Trolley Route. over a long tidal marsh footbridge.. through the village of Stony Creek with excellent views.out to the Thimble Islands. then wooded Branford Traill to the Stony Creek Quarry with some nice gorges…It is famous for supplying the pink granite for many NY building including the Statue of Liberty. Bring a lunch we will stop and eat along the way. MAP http://scrcog.org/wp-content/uploads/trails/branford/RecTrails_BR9_6-2-16.pdf REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to find this hike and RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash.
BRANFORD, CT
EXPLORE THE SHAW CHERRY HILL FARM TRAILS

Registration is required for this activity. Stretch your legs between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday festivities and explore the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm trails. Walk 2 or 3 miles along gently rolling trails on this Shaw Brothers Family Foundation property and enjoy nature at its finest. Check out the birthday storybook signs on the Ecomaine trail and the fairy houses along the trails. We will do a loop hike to the Presumpscot River overlook and then back to the parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come on this walk, from families with children to adults looking for a pleasant walk in the woods. Trail parking is just beyond the Sebago Brew Pub on Route 25 Westbound. Drive down the dirt road and turn right into the parking area. If approaching from the west, the trails are on the left just past Dunkin Donuts.
LIFESTYLE
Goodwin State Forest North , Hampton, (C2C, moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 4.5 -5 mi. hike on newer orange trail through deciduous forest, pines, newly logged area and up over Orchard Hill once. We will also traverse old forest roads and stop to view 2 old cellars. Mostly flat except up and over Orchard Hill for a nice view. One stretch of rocky path near finish. Wear orange!! Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at (NEW PARKING) **11th Section Rd parking** from Willimantic take Rte. 6 east. At jct with Rte. 198 in Chaplin, stay on Rte. 6 for 3 miles and take left on Potter Rd. GPS 23 Potter Rd. From south, follow Rte. 97 north through Scotland to jct with Rte. 6. Go left (west) about 1 .5 mi. From Center on Potter Rd., continue to 11th Section Rd (1st right) then go about 1 mile to end. Take left and continue on dirt to parking.
LIFESTYLE
Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
LIFESTYLE
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
LIFESTYLE
Register Citizen

Washington buys more Steptoe Butte land to preserve it

COLFAX, Wash. (AP) — The largest remaining area of native Palouse prairie in southeastern Washington state will be preserved thanks to a transaction that moved hundreds of acres of Steptoe Butte into public ownership. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Kent Bassett, of Bellevue, Washington, and Ray and Joan Folwell,...
WASHINGTON STATE
travelblog.org

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Another early day, alarm at 5 out of bed by 5:30. Today did not have to be an early day since it was not a travel day, but we did want to beat whatever crowds that might be at the caverns. During this time of Covid most sites, including national parks required timed entry so reservations in advance need to be made. We had the first time slot of the day 8:30. It took about 40 minutes to get form our hotel to the park, which is why we got up early so we could shower, have breakfast and head out.
LIFESTYLE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

This week in Walla Walla Valley history: Washington considers a veterans nursing home in Walla Walla, Dec. 9, 1982

From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:. “Don’t count on going out pilgrim fashion and shooting your wild turkey very soon,” proclaimed the short story on Page 1. The state’s “turkey experiment” in Klickitat County was a failure, and a hundred birds, raised on a Lewis County game farm and transplanted to Klickitat fields, died shortly after their release.
WASHINGTON STATE
Walking Purchase Park

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Hiking
Winter Ramble around Agamenticus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in exploring a lovely piece of hilly conservation land in York! Terrain is gently rolling, with a few short climbs that may be steep, but don't go on for too long. The highlight of the trip is the summit of Mt. Agamenticus itself, with great views (weather permitting!) Route will depend on conditions and the group, but we'll cover about 5-6mi with a total of 800'-1000' of climbing, at a moderate to gentle pace. Allowing time for the occasional break, we expect this hike to take four or five hours. This is a great trip for those who have been hiking regularly over the summer and either interested in seeing what winter hiking is like for the first time, or getting themselves warmed up for the winter to come. All participants must present a copy or image of their vaccination record for COVID 19 or proof that they have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the hike. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. The trip may be modified at the leaders' discretion due to adverse weather, trail conditions, crowding, or needs of the group. After registering here, a leader will be in touch shortly with next steps. Completing this process with the leader is necessary to guarantee your spot on this hike.
LIFESTYLE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Blue Lining in the Mount Washington Valley

It was a beautiful early November day and my friend Coach B and I decided to take a ride up to Mount Washington Valley and check out some fly fishing spots for the spring. Neither of us have fished that area much so we decided to do a little “Blue Lining.” Blue lining is the fine art of using a physical map and following the blue lines, which indicate rivers, in order to find fishing spots.
HOBBIES
Jockey Hollow, Lewis Morris County Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
WHP: Wachusett (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. This is a chance for some fun in the outdoors and an early opportunity to gauge your physical fitness, to practice heat and energy management techniques and to ask questions of the leaders concerning equipment and hiking techniques. The hike will take place in Wachusett Mountain State Reservation near Princeton, Massachusetts. We will hike approximately 4 miles at a moderate pace and gain around 750 ft of elevation. We expect to hike for approximately 3-4 hours. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE

