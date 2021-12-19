ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and...

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort opens gondola as more snow expected Thursday, Friday

As Routt County locals and visitors await a snowstorm anticipated to arrive early Friday morning, Steamboat Resort plans to run its gondola and open at Heavenly Daze for skiers Saturday. Loryn Duke, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. director of communications, said Ski Corp. could open skier’s left the same day,...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe gifted with up to 9 feet of new snow at ski areas

Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
SODA SPRINGS, CA
outdoors.org

Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
saranaclake.com

Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort

Located just 30 minutes from Saranac Lake, Whiteface Mountain, home to two Winter Olympics, is now a world class ski resort fit for the whole family! You can't truly say you've 'skied the east' until you've taken a trip to Whiteface! With the largest vertical drop on the east coast and 90 trails spread out over 314 skiable acres, days of fun are just a short drive away! If you're new to the sport the Bear Den campus offers plenty of terrain for those just starting out or looking to get their ski or snowboard legs back into shape! Lessons and rentals also available.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
outdoors.org

Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
outdoors.org

SEM 2022 Snowhoe Series # 1

Registration is required for this activity. Start off your winter snowshoeing by enjoying the scenery in Franconia Notch. We will be hiking Mount Pemigawasset via the Mount Pemi Trail and trekking through the frozen and snowy Flume Gorge. This 5.4 mile/ 1500 foot elevation gain trip will take 5-6 hours. Snowshoes and microspikes required. Participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the trip.
outdoors.org

WHP: Wachusett (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. This is a chance for some fun in the outdoors and an early opportunity to gauge your physical fitness, to practice heat and energy management techniques and to ask questions of the leaders concerning equipment and hiking techniques. The hike will take place in Wachusett Mountain State Reservation near Princeton, Massachusetts. We will hike approximately 4 miles at a moderate pace and gain around 750 ft of elevation. We expect to hike for approximately 3-4 hours. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

EXPLORE YOUR INNER WINTER HIKER (Track I): CROW HILL LEDGES

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out and back 6 mile hike to the Crow Hills Ledges. This scenic hike will begin at the Wachusett Ski area main parking lot and will continue along the Mid-State trail into the Leominster State Forest. Along the way, we'll stop at various points including, Redemption Rock, Glacier Boulder and the Crow Hills Ledges. The Ledges are a popular rock climbing location. This is a Track 1 (Beginner to Intermediate) Winter Hike. Preference is given to Winter Hiking Workshop attendees (Nov 6th). Proper hiking footwear, snowshoes, and microspikes are required. Please refer to the Track 1 Gear List provided at the Workshop. This will be a good hike to try out new skills learned at the workshop and to test out any new winter gear. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). There are multiple steep short sections (elevation gain 1,170'). Hikers must be in good physical condition with recent hiking experience. Pet are not allowed. Compliance with current AMC and state Covid regulations will be maintained during this trip.
outdoors.org

Winter Solstice on Cabot & Friends

Registration is required for this activity. Celebrate Winter Solstice with a hike to the most northerly 4000-footer in New Hampshire. Join us as we loop over Cabot, The Bulge, and The Horn on the shortest day of 2021. With nearly 12 miles and over 3,300' of elevation gain, this will be a longer winter adventure and will end well after sunset. You must have prior recent winter hiking experience with significant elevation gain. All the normal winter gear is expected, including snowshoes and microspikes. You must have at least two light sources that can last for four hours or more. At least one of these needs to be a headlamp. Bringing a non-technical ice axe may be helpful. This will be an amazing adventure occurring during the longest night of the year and less than three days past full moon. However, the north country is also challenging territory - summiting The Horn will be interesting. The Kilkenny Ridge Trail is not known for being the easiest hike in warmer weather. Check out https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/gear/winter-hiking-essential-gear-list for a good list of items to bring. Ensure you have at least two, and optimally three liters of water and the means to keep it from freezing. This adventure will be capped at eight participants plus the two leaders.
WHSV

Massanutten Resort able to build base in colder weather

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has announced that skiing and riding is available Tuesday on Paul’s Way, Southern Comfort and Diamond Jim. There will not be any intermediate or blue square terrain open Tuesday. The resort says the snowmaking team is working hard to build base and expand terrain as temperatures allow. For updates on conditions, click here.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
buckrail.com

Scenic rides only to start for Snow King’s new gondola

JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow King Mountain Resort will open the new gondola for scenic rides only, this Saturday, Dec, 18. The gondola will not be open for skiing and snowboarding until snow conditions permit; however, scenic rides will be available daily starting Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Snow King in a press release.
JACKSON, WY
outdoors.org

Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
outdoors.org

Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
KTVL

Mt. Shasta Ski Park opens with plenty of snow!

Mt. Shasta dealt with fire and drought all summer, but on Friday the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened with plenty of white, fluffy snow for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy. After a snow storm blew through earlier in the week bring relief to the park and much of the Northstate, ski patrol director Justin Duvenick said employees at the ski park spent days working to get the slopes ready for the first round of visitors.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Just 2 area Nordic centers have open, groomed trails; the rest need more snow

Howelsen Hill and the Steamboat Ski Touring Center are the only area Nordic centers open with groomed trails. Employees at Catamount Nordic Center and Steamboat Lake State Park said a significant amount of snow is necessary before they can consider opening. Sage brush is still visible at Steamboat Lake, which...
