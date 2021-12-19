Trail Running for Beginners - Jog Intervals: French Creek

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.

