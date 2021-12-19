ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Running for Beginners - Jog Intervals: French Creek

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other...

activities.outdoors.org

witzamfm.com

Monroe Lake to Host 9th Annual First Day Trail Run and Walk

Local Sources - Monroe Lake will host its 9th annual First Day Trail Run and Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. The event is non-competitive and offers distance options of 1.3, 2.9, and 3.7 miles. Registration is $15 per person and includes a post-event grab-and-go meal and a ticket for the prize drawing.
outdoors.org

Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
KRLD News Radio

Woman runover by DART train

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.
Delaware State
Pennsylvania State
outdoors.org

Stony Creek Trolley Trail to Quarry and Back, Branford (Vigorous/Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. A 11 mile hike with very diverse scenery.. It starts on a Old Trolley Route. over a long tidal marsh footbridge.. through the village of Stony Creek with excellent views.out to the Thimble Islands. then wooded Branford Traill to the Stony Creek Quarry with some nice gorges…It is famous for supplying the pink granite for many NY building including the Statue of Liberty. Bring a lunch we will stop and eat along the way. MAP http://scrcog.org/wp-content/uploads/trails/branford/RecTrails_BR9_6-2-16.pdf REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to find this hike and RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash.
Reading Eagle

Depression-era barracks at French Creek State Park preserved

Almost 90 years ago a group of World War I veterans helped create what would become a beloved state park, French Creek State Park in Union Township. Their contributions in the Civilian Conservation Corps fell out of memory as the park tried to keep up with the times, then tried to just keep going, serving the increasing numbers of campers and visitors who discovered the thousands of acres of woodland and trails at the park. The building where the veterans of Camp SP17 lived languished for years, becoming a storage space until it was so damaged it was unusable.
#Volunteers#Jogging#Trail Running#Intervals#Weather#French#Amc#Hopewell#Covid 19
outdoors.org

Celebrate the Winter Solstice at Plymouth Long Beach

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to celebrate the return of the sun and the lengthening of days on the winter solstice (actually the day before the solstice). The sun will set as we walk out on the beach (4:14 pm) and the moon will rise as we walk back in (5:21 pm). We will meet at 3:45 and hike from 4-6 pm. Headlamps and/or flashlights are required for each participant. Relaxed pace. All are welcome who can walk on the sand.
outdoors.org

Winter Solstice on Cabot & Friends

Registration is required for this activity. Celebrate Winter Solstice with a hike to the most northerly 4000-footer in New Hampshire. Join us as we loop over Cabot, The Bulge, and The Horn on the shortest day of 2021. With nearly 12 miles and over 3,300' of elevation gain, this will be a longer winter adventure and will end well after sunset. You must have prior recent winter hiking experience with significant elevation gain. All the normal winter gear is expected, including snowshoes and microspikes. You must have at least two light sources that can last for four hours or more. At least one of these needs to be a headlamp. Bringing a non-technical ice axe may be helpful. This will be an amazing adventure occurring during the longest night of the year and less than three days past full moon. However, the north country is also challenging territory - summiting The Horn will be interesting. The Kilkenny Ridge Trail is not known for being the easiest hike in warmer weather. Check out https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/gear/winter-hiking-essential-gear-list for a good list of items to bring. Ensure you have at least two, and optimally three liters of water and the means to keep it from freezing. This adventure will be capped at eight participants plus the two leaders.
EverydayHealth.com

How to Start Running: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide

If you want to start running, whether you are already active in other ways or you’re truly in couch-to-5K mode, the biggest question tends to be: Where do you start?. Yes, it can be as simple as lacing up your sneakers and hitting the pavement. But putting some thought into what your goals are, your pacing, what to wear, and how to schedule other activities and workouts can go a long way when it comes to avoiding injuries and making progress.
cbs2iowa.com

Portions of Sac and Fox Trail closed for Indian Creek Waterway Cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Portions of the Sac & Fox Trail are now closed off as crews work to clear derecho debris from Indian Creek waterway. "It's important to remove the debris due to the way it flows through the creek and it can cause dams or blockages that would cause the river to maybe leave it's banks," said Justin Koller, Sewer Operations Manager.
NewsBreak
Colorado Springs Independent

Spring Creek Trail View

Bob Falcone, a retired firefighter and USAF vet, is a photographer, hiker, outdoor advocate, Leave No Trace trainer, podcaster and book author . He has lived in Colorado Springs for more than 30 years.
manisteenews.com

Michigan photographer offers free end of life shoots for pets and their owners

A Michigan photographer has made it her mission to capture the extraordinary bond between people and their aging pets before it's too late. Located in Dearborn, photographer Julia Earhart offers free end-of-life photoshoots to people dealing with the anticipated loss of a pet, allowing dog owners to remember and celebrate their senior or terminally ill furry family members through portraits.
outdoors.org

LET'S HIKE CLEVELAND FARM STATE FOREST

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike about 4.5 miles along a section of the Bay Circuit Trail and other forest trails that meander along eskers that are reminders of the last glacier that covered New England. Experience a relatively deep forest populated with oak, hickory, beech, hemlock and white pine. We'll pass ponds created by the expanding beaver population. Occasionally, we may moderate our pace to enjoy the natural world of this splendid forest. If that's not enough to pique your interest, how about the chance to stand in 3 towns simultaneously? We will begin the hike on the east-side of the forest near Hood Pond, Topsfield, MA. In case of icy conditions, ice stabilizers (such as Micro-Spikes) could be needed on the trails. Gaiters are helpful to keep snow from falling into your footwear. Please wear clothing suitable for cold weather and avoid cotton materials. From I-95, take exit 76A and follow Rte. 97 about 1.0 mile; then take left onto Linebrook Road continuing about 0.7 miles to a pull-off area that is across from a CFSF gate. Be aware that when you first turn onto Linebrook Rd from Rte.97, you'll be in Topfield but the road quickly becomes Boxford Rd and you are now in Ipswich. It you go beyond the trailhead and CFSF, you'll find Boxford Rd has become Linebrook Rd again. According to Google Maps, the address for this section of the forest is 1-59 Boxford Rd and the trailhead/gate is actually in Ipswich. By the way, Linebrook Rd crosses Rte. 1 in an east/west direction. And the trailhead is west of Rte. 1.
outdoors.org

Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington CT, Vigorous-Strenuous

Registration is required for this activity. REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced (2.5-3mph) with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check park regs. Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials It is wet leaf season please bring pole+ gets cold dark early remember warm coat + headlamp in case we get delayed.- if snow will require micro-spikes and snow shoes. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash Hike 10 miles in 700 acres that offer a variety of terrain for hiking. You will cross Thoreau Footbridge is a masterpiece unlike any other woodland span in the state. 120-foot-long engineered suspension bridge across the Shepaug River named after the 19th century philosopher "The universe is wider than our views of it," and "Wildness is the preservation of the world." A rock bench memorial to Maj. Stephen Reich, a Washington resident who died in 2005 as part of an Army Night Stalker team that was trying to rescue an eight-member Navy Seal team in Afghanistan. The mission was depicted in the movie Lone Survivor. The trail uses a portion of the 32-mile railroad once known as the "crookedest east of California" with its 200 curves and 32-mile length to cover a route 18 miles long as the crow flies. Map https://steeprockassoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Hidden-Valley-Map-2019-1.pdf.
outdoors.org

RESCHEDULED: Ramapo Reservation (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. RESCHEDULED due to forecast of rain on Saturday. We will visit Hawk Rock and Ilgenstein Rock. Vigorous pace (3 under the old rating system), 11 miles, and 2,000 feet of climbing. Not suitable for beginners or slow hikers. Traction aids such as microspikes may be needed. Heavy rain or snow may cancel. Sorry, no public transportation available . Please email leader at rsiegelm@optonline.net to register.
