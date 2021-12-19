ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hike Mt. Waumbek

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike to Mt. Waumbek, a 7.2mi out and back hike with 2,600 ft of elevation gain. Our path will take us over Mt. Starr King, a 52WAV peak with amazing views on a clear day, to the summit of Mt. Waumbek,...

Not the Pinnacle Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Caroling Around the Pond

Registration is required for this activity. Hark! Come one! Come all! Put on your best festive and fun holiday caroling attire and join us for a stroll around Houghton's Pond at the Blue Hills Reservation on Thursday, December 16th at 10 AM. We will meet at the Houghton's Pond Visitor Center to "rehearse" before heading out on our 1.1 mile caroling adventure around the pond. We will stop along the way to sing a number of traditional carols, seasonal tunes and holiday ditties. Stay for light refreshments and cheer after the singing! We will wrap up before noon. Revelers of all ages are welcome! Well behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome! Caroling will be cancelled if the weather outside is frightful. Cancellation will be posted on the AMC activities website so be sure to check before you drive if the weather looks unsafe.
Introduction to winter backpacking.

Registration is required for this activity. This two night program is intended for those with previous hiking and camping experience who want to start making the transition to winter backpacking. We will be focusing more on teaching skills rather than hiking a lot of miles. This program will have you camp out in cold temperatures for two nights at Little Bennett Regional Park's Campground and may go out of the park on Saturday for a long day hike and a shorter hike on Sunday morning at Little Bennett. While we will be camped near our cars, there is no other heated space. All of our activities will take place outdoors. No gear is provided by the program but the leaders will help you prepare and advise you what to get. Depending on the weather and location of the day hikes, snowshoes or microspikes may be required. There is no cost for the program charged by the AMC but you will need to make your own reservation at Little Bennett. A link for them is below. Do not make a reservation till you are approved to participate in the program as space is limited. **Mark Hreczuck is a backpacking leader in training under the supervision of David Mong who is the leader of record.** Easy: Reasonable fitness for the expected activity is needed, but the trip is designed for those new to the activity. Expect to be active up to 4 hours/day. A bit more active time than the relaxed rating, but with generous breaks. This trip is suitable for participants in good physical condition and open to familes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use.
Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Hiking Fall River Bioreserve

Parking lot is 100 yards PRIOR to 2929 Blossom Road, Fall River,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy a 4 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve. The hike will be 2-3 hours. You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, suitable for colder temps. Dress for the weather; layers are better than a heavy jacket. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will cancel. Traction devices will be required if there is packed snow/ice. Leader will let you know. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. No pets.
Mt. Everett on the Appalachian Trail (20s/30s/YAH)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a Saturday (and possibly winter!) hike to the summit of Mt. Everett: we'll hike approximately 6 miles on the Race Brook Falls and Appalachian Trails to the summit, and along the way, we will have great views of Race Brook Falls, the Berkshires and Taconics, and the surrounding countryside. This is a beautiful and strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation gain. A side trip to Mt. Race, and its beautiful views, is also an option. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register.
20s/30s Full Cold Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon walk through DuVal Trail in South Kingstown. The DuVal Trail offers a network of different paths with varying degrees of rough terrain and some elevation gain. On a clear day (or night) there is a slight view of Block Island. With any luck there might be some snow by then. Total mileage is just over 5 miles. Participants should bring: Boots with good traction (no sneakers) Headlamp Wool layers Microspikes (if snow/ice) Water Limited to 14 participants. Afterwards, participants are welcome to gather at either the Rathskeller in Charlestown or the Mews in Wakefield. Location will be determined based on where majority of participants are coming from.
Mount. Moosilaukee

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Moosilaukee at 4,802' is one of the higher peaks of the White Mountains. On a clear day, the views are spectacular. This trip is intended for fit hikers that have winter hiking experience above tree line. We will travel approximately 9.2 miles with 3,300' of elevation gain. Pace will be moderate. Because of the elevation and above tree-line exposure, participants must have full winter gear including microspikes, snowshoes, and head to toe clothing.
Winter hike of Mt Whiteface (4,020 feet) and Passaconaway (4,043 feet)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a winter day hike of two NH 48 4,000 footers. We will hike Mt Whiteface and Passaconaway in a clockwise loop to gain really nice outlooks (the actual summits of both have no view). As we approach the ledges before the summit of Whiteface expect a steep trail and a scramble up rough rocky terrain in the last .3 miles to a ledge. We will continue along a high ridge trail that connects Whiteface to Passaconaway, joining Dicey Mill's trail to the summit and then descend via the same trail. The precipitous ledges on the south summit of Whiteface probably gave the mountain its name, and provides hikers with magnificent views slightly off the true summit. Passaconaway was named for a legendary sachem of the Penacooks, who ruled at the time of the arrival of the first European settlers. The mountain is very densely wooded. The hike is 11.3 miles with elevation gain of 3,750 feet and should take us about 8.5-9 hours, depending on conditions, at a moderate hiking pace between 1.25-1.5 MPH. As the granite slabs of Mt Whiteface are challenging in icy conditions, participants are required to have snowshoes, crampons, and microspikes, and have experience using them. We'll decide which gear we'll use on the hike as we approach the trip date. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills: Hike 1 of 13

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This series has 13 hikes and runs from December 21, 2021 through March 15, 2022. Registration is required each week for the 13 hikes. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. For this FIRST hike we will meet at 10:45 AM for a hike start of 11 AM to coincide with the precise beginning of Winter. For all other hikes we will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Our final hike will be shorter with a celebration indoor luncheon after the hike. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!
Neutaconkanet Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 2 to 3 mile hike through a real hidden local gem, Neutaconkanet Park. This is the largest park in Providence and has decent elevation (it was once a tiny ski resort), deep woods, and great views of the city. Hikers must have hiked similar distances over small hills recently and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers must also bring at least 1 liter of water. All hikers must present proof of vaccination or negative covid test (within 3 days of hike) at the trailhead to participate. Proof may be a photo of your vaccination card or negative test.
Winter Hiking Series: Camden Hills Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike across the peaks of Camden Hills State Park! This intermediate winter hike will take us on a 10-mile traverse from Mount Battie at the southern edge of the park across Bald Rock Mountain at the northern edge. We'll be getting an early start and likely hiking through midafternoon. All participants will need to have good fitness and experience with similar hikes. The focus will be on having fun and staying together as a group, but everyone will need to be comfortable maintaining a moderate hiking pace. Microspikes and winter hiking layers will be required. Depending on conditions, snowshoes may be required. Check out our planned route at https://www.gaiagps.com/map/?loc=13.1/-69.0629/44.2456&pubLink=Uy0dRHcheDBDjAqRncTjdcSQ&trackId=258ff193-05f6-4534-b406-a6d299008a33. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch! Please note that all participants need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or submit results from a negative test taken within 72 hours of the hike. This trip will involve a short ride to carpool between the end and beginning of the hike. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the car.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Take a hike

Snow is quickly accumulating in the mountains! But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your outdoor time. The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is offering plenty of free guided hikes this winter, so it’s time to bust out those snowshoes and cross country skis. Whether you’re new to snow hiking or a seasoned alpinist, the Friends have an adventure for you.
French Creek and Crow's Nest Workout Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
EXPLORE THE SHAW CHERRY HILL FARM TRAILS

Registration is required for this activity. Stretch your legs between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday festivities and explore the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm trails. Walk 2 or 3 miles along gently rolling trails on this Shaw Brothers Family Foundation property and enjoy nature at its finest. Check out the birthday storybook signs on the Ecomaine trail and the fairy houses along the trails. We will do a loop hike to the Presumpscot River overlook and then back to the parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come on this walk, from families with children to adults looking for a pleasant walk in the woods. Trail parking is just beyond the Sebago Brew Pub on Route 25 Westbound. Drive down the dirt road and turn right into the parking area. If approaching from the west, the trails are on the left just past Dunkin Donuts.
Crow Hill, Jump Hill and Trout Brook Valley preserves (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 7-7.5 mile hike will follow a clockwise loop, including trails in all three properties. The terrain is typical CT woodlands, with rolling ups and downs, a few steepish ascents, brook crossings, rocky scrambles and trails along rock ledges and outcroppings. A special feature will be hiking up Flirt Hill to enjoy the view of the land trust's farm from within the hilltop orchard. One trail is designated as an off-leash dog walking area; please take note if this might make you uncomfortable. Steady, easy/moderate pace, at 1.5-2 mph, with two short breaks. Bring water and snacks. Poles recommended for rooted, leaf- and acorn -covered trails. No dogs, please. Meeting time: 9:15 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Co-leads will provide more details and parking directions to registered hikers. Heavy rain/snow cancels. REGISTRATION REQUIRED (by 5pm Dec.20)
WHP: Whiteface Passaconaway (Level 3)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join Pete Osler and Pam Wilmot for a hike bagging Whiteface and Passaconway--2 of the 48 four-thousand footers in New Hampshire's White Mountains. This trip is difficult in the summer--long, lots of vertical, significant scrambling, with exposure--winter will bring its own set of challenges! About the hiking--weather permitting, we'll ascend Whiteface via the Blueberry Ledges trail--lots of scrambling, some exposed ledges that can be terrifying when covered with ice (note that Whiteface has full-on southern exposure, so icy conditions are at best brief--but we can definitely get unlucky :-). There will be multiple foot-gear changes as we transition from gentle hiking in snow-shoes lower down, to steep ascending, to an extended period of scrambling (crampons or microspikes), back to snow-shoes at the top. We'll take a nice long break on the (could be) sunny ledge near the top providing extensive views of the Belknaps, Lake Winnepesauke, and the Ossippees. We will bag the top of Whiteface en route to Passaconway via the Rollins and Dicey's Mill trails. We will have a long gentle walk out via the latter. Note that the Rollins and Dicey's Mills trails are both on my 'hidden gems of the Whites' list! The total distance is about 10 miles, total climbing is probably around 4 thousand feet. We'll be moving most of the time, except for short breaks for foot gear changes, temperature regulation, hydration, and fueling. Your systems need to be well thought out and practiced--you should be able to hydrate and eat without taking your pack off, you need to know how to regulate your temperature across a wide range without stopping, getting into and out of snow shoes / micro spikes / crampons should be quick and well-practiced, deploying and stowing gear should be quick and easy--don't freak out if you're not there yet with all of these, you have time to practice and I'm here to help you get polished up! To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join.
South Kinsman from the original Kinsman Notch

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on the cusp of astronomical winter for a journey along a much less traveled and rustic trail known as Reel Brook to the original Kinsman Notch, then on to South Kinsman. We will traverse past the Eliza Brook AT shelter, along cascades and frigid pools, across frozen bogs, and into challenging ascents up to South Kinsman. We will return the way we came. South Kinsman is the highest peak on the Kinsman Ridge Trail and the 3.4 miles from the original Kinsman Notch at Reel Brook Trail contains some of the most diverse and challenging terrain of the Ridge with many ups and downs, water crossings, a rough and scenic trail along the Eliza Brook, boulder scrambles, and steep rocky sections. The bog and log bridges around Harrington Pond is a unique and typically wet feature along the route, where we will get a nice preview of the rugged shoulder of South Kinsman that lies ahead for us to ascend. This will be a long and rewarding day. Participants should plan for trekking 10+ hours to cover 13 miles and achieve 3,600' of elevation gain. Winter hiking experience with similar distance and elevation, micro-spikes, and snow shoes required. AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance, but you may be asked to provide proof of compliance. For your personal safety, you should expect to be in the presence of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all AMC settings and should make choices about participating accordingly. To address unforeseen challenges such as: adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
RESCHEDULED: Harriman Hike - Sloatsburg to Tuxedo (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. RESCHEDULED from original Sat. date due to weather forecast. This point-to-point 10-mile hike will enter Harriman State Park from Johnsontown Rd.and take us over Dater Mountain, past " Almost Perpendicular," Pound Mtn., Claudius Smith Den, Tri-Trail Corner and up to Parker Cabin Mountain. We do a loop back from there, ending at the Tuxedo NJT train station. The pace will be 3 MPH with short pauses on the inclines. The route involves 1993' feet of ascent and 1928' of descent. It affords many views, especially at this time of year. Advance registration with the leader is required. The estimated start and end times are based on Shortline Bus and NJT train schedules. Drivers may park for free at the NJT train station in Sloatsburg. As the hike ends in Tuxedo, drivers must be prepared to take the short train ride from Tuxedo back to Sloatsburg. Return times on NJT train from Tuxedo are 4:20 or 6:44. Exact times and places to meet will be given to participants who are approved. Participants must be in good physical condition, bring a headlamp and extra batteries and wear a backpack with water and additional clothing layers as it will be cold. Seasoned footwear is essential. Participants MUST bring YakTrax or Microspikes and trekking poles as the trail will be slippery and temps cool after overnight rain.
