Newcastle target ‘Martial and Dzeko double transfer’, Chelsea ‘go back in for Kounde and Lautaro Martinez’ – latest

NEWCASTLE are keen on a striker after reportedly making a shock £85m transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The in-form Serb has refused to sign a new contract with the Italian side and has been a target for Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City among others.

The struggling Magpies are also said to be keen to bring Anthony Martial and Edin Dzeko to Tyneside as the club's Saudi owners look to splash the cash.

Meanwhile Chelsea are said to be keen to rekindle Lautaro Martinez's partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

The two fired Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season before Lukaku headed to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also reported to be ready to rekindle their interest in Jules Kounde, with Seville said to be ready to drop their £68m asking price for the defender.

Get all the latest transfer news, gossip and updates here...

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Back line

Matthijs de Ligt is considering leaving Juventus, says super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Dutch defender is a target for Chelsea and has been linked with Man United too.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba, said: “He is ready for a new step… he thinks that too.”

Juventus eyeing Auba deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a January target for Juventus, according to reports.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Max Allegri is desperate for attacking reinforcements to help his flailing attack.

And Arsenal outcast Aubameyang is an option for the New Year.

A six-month loan deal has been touted, ahead of a possible permanent move in the summer.

Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Aubameyang, who now seems destined to leave the Emirates after his latest disciplinary breach.

United ‘advanced talks’ for Kamara

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The Express, citing the ‘Catalonian press’ claim a deal is nearing completion.

Ralf Rangnick is said to have ‘given his blessing’ to press ahead with a deal, which could be wrapped up in the early stages of the January window.

Kamara is out-of-contract with Marseille in the summer, but looks destined to leave the club in the New Year.

Barca Cavani caution

Barcelona are cautious about signing Edinson Cavani in January because of the striker’s continued injury woes, reports suggest.

The club have been strongly linked with a January move for the striker.

But according to SPORT, Cavani’s latest injury setback means the club are thinking twice about making a move.

Cavani’s latest injury is a recurring problem to his achilles tendon.

It’s caused him to miss United’s last eight league games, meaning Barcelona may shelve their pursuit for the 34-year-old veteran.

Lingard set to stay

Jesse Lingard will reportedly turn down interest from West Ham and Newcastle in the January transfer window.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who reports that Lingard will instead stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Writing this morning, Ornstein said: “It is believed Lingard has decided he will not be making a switch during the upcoming window,

“Choosing instead to stay and battle for a way into interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s plans.”

Real Madrid eyeing Dumfries

La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen on a January move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, reports suggest.

According to Defensa Central, the 25-year-old is a target for Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The Dutchman only joined Inter in the summer to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi, but has impressed in his 20 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He's scored two goals and provided three assists, leading to interest from the 13-time Champions League winners.

Credit: Getty

Trippier on Newcastle radar

Newcastle have been told they can sign Kieran Trippier for just £15million, according to reports.

But Atletico Madrid want to secure a permanent replacement before allowing the England man to leave.

That is why, according to the Daily Mail, Simeone would prefer to have someone lined up rather than selling Trippier with no plan - although he is open to receiving extra cash for the ace who has already revealed his desire to return to England.

Manchester United were keen on Trippier in the summer, but were put off by the Spanish side's high transfer fee demands.

But six months on, Newcastle will look to secure a cut-price fee which would give the Toon a much-needed boost at both ends of the pitch.

Credit: Getty

Chelsea eyeing Ruben Neves

Chelsea want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves in January, according to reports.

According to Fichajes, Neves is an option that would please the German.

The Chelsea boss believes that the Portuguese would provide a better alternative to his current backups.

Wolves would demand around £38million for Neves, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Pole position for Kamara

Manchester United's financial power means they are in pole position to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are also interested in the 22-year-old midfielder.

But United are said to be leading the race for his signing.

Midfield options are thought to be top of Ralf Rangnick's radar with Paul Pogba out of contract in the summer.

Huge question marks also persist over the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Prem chiefs to meet today

Today is the day Premier League chiefs will meet to decide whether or not to postpone the festive football programme.

A growing number of club bosses are ready to urge the League to apply a “circuit breaker” after the Omicron wave wiped out a number of the weekend’s 10 fixtures.

Club chiefs will attend today's virtual gathering with Prem chief executive Richard Masters works overtime to keep the show on the road.

Masters and other senior League bosses hope the “emergency measures” brought into operation over the past seven days - including daily lateral flow tests as a condition of entry to training grounds - can stem the fixtures bleeding.

More on Haaland

Watzke went on to say: “A few days ago I had a very good conversation with Mino Raiola. When we are in a target corridor, the conversations are always quite friendly.

“And that phone call was quite friendly. We will certainly have another meeting in the next few weeks.

“The overall development of Haaland is in the foreground. Just like with Lewandowski, I would like to be proud of Erling at some point if he wins the Champions League.

“Personally, I think it’s good for him if he stays in the Bundesliga a little longer.”

Real Madrid Haaland interest confirmed

Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer interest in Erling Haaland.

In an interview with BILD TV, Dortmund CEO Watzke said: "No matter where I go, everyone speaks to you about Erling Haaland.

"All I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now.

"But I know for sure, it can be that he leaves, but it can also be that he stays."

GOOD MORNING FOOTY FANS

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle with a score of 4-0 at St James' Park to remain top of the league.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling all scored for City, while the Magpies' relegation scrap continues.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Wolves drew 0-0 at Molineux after the Blues' request to postpone the match due to a Covid outbreak was rejected by the Premier League.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel didn't have enough players to complete his substitutes list and fumed at Prem chiefs for 'endangering' his squad.

The action was then finished with a thrilling 2-2 draw between Spurs and Liverpool, who had Andy Robertson sent off.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is considering leaving Juventus, says super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Dutch defender is a target for Chelsea and has been linked with Man United too.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba, said: “He is ready for a new step… he thinks that too.”

Finally, Gareth Southgate has scooped the coach of the year award at this year's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

And his England team also scooped the SPOTY team of the year gong after reaching the Euro 2020 final.

The coach of the year award goes to the person who has made the biggest contribution to British sport over the last 12 months.

Lofty heights

Jose Mourinho is ready to raid Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Il Romanista claims the midfielder could be set to join Tammy Abraham at Roma this winter.

Mourinho reckons Loftus-Cheek would be a great addition to his squad and help the capital club make a strong push for a top four finish.

Man on fire

Man City set new records as they retained their spot at the Premier League summit following a 4-0 win over Newcastle.

The rousing victory was City's 19th of the campaign, and their 34th of 2021 - making it the most wins in a calendar year for any team in England’s top-flight.

Four goals against the Tyneside club also meant that the reigning Premier League champions surpassed their own record of the most top-flight goals in a calendar year - with the Blues now sat on 106 in 2021.

The previous record was 104 set way back in 1929.

Special summer

Gareth Southgate has scooped the coach of the year award at this year's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

And his England team also scooped the SPOTY team of the year gong after reaching the Euro 2020 final.

The coach of the year award goes to the person who has made the biggest contribution to British sport over the last 12 months.

Jur not pleased

Jurgen Klopp accused Harry Kane of a potential leg-breaking tackle and was astonished that the Spurs superstar was not sent-off.

He said: “It was definitely a red card for Harry Kane.

“You can give Robbo a red card because it was not the smartest challenge but there is no doubt that it was a red for Kane.

“If Robbo’s foot was on the ground it’s a broken leg. It’s pure coincidence that it was in the air and Harry cannot judge that.

“We have VAR sitting there and he thinks to have a look at the Robertson challenge again, which is fine because that is what he is there for.

“But what did he do in the first situation? I thought he might not have been in his office because we all agree that Kane should have been given a red card but the ref saw it differently.”

Tuch and go

Thomas Tuchel accused Premier League chiefs of failing to protect his players and putting their safety at risk - as Chelsea's covid cases continued to pile up.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw at Wolves, he said: "We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players. I’m not so sure if we did this today and on we go.

“It will hopefully stop but it’s more or less hoping. If we have the next tests tomorrow and the next positives I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League about what they expect.

"Let’s hope that it stops because there is nothing else to do. Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play?

"When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

Race row

Former Manchester City captain and Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has accused Club Brugge fans of racially abusing him and his players.

He said: "I'm having a hard time with it, I will go home dismayed and disappointed.

"We are here with a lot of people who have given a lot from this country and who just come to play football."

A Brugge statement added: "The club, its supporters, staff, players, employees and board strongly condemn any form of racism.

"These individuals are not representative of the values and norms of our club."

Back line

Matthijs de Ligt is considering leaving Juventus, says super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Dutch defender is a target for Chelsea and has been linked with Man United too.

Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba, said: “He is ready for a new step… he thinks that too.”

Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2

A thriller in north London saw the spoils shared between Spurs and Liverpool.

Both sides went ahead in what was a modern-day Premier League classic.

And the visitors ended up playing with 10 men after Andy Robertson saw red.

READ THE REPORT HERE

Braut of here?

Erling Haaland appeared to signal his Borussia Dortmund exit by WAVING goodbye to fans.

But sporting director Michael Zorc said: "I saw the pictures afterwards too. It looked a bit strange, but I don't think it was a deliberate action.

“I spoke to him again briefly, and that's not an issue in the team either.

“‘What is this?’ I asked him. ‘Nothing at all’, he said. That settles the matter."

Forward planning

Arsenal are targeting a striker as a top priority in the January window after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fall from grace at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette is also expected to leave next summer when his deal expires.

Football London’s Chris Wheatley told Sky Sports News the Gunners are eyeing the likes of Lautaro Martinez to ease their striker problem.

Arsenal have also been linked with a big-money move for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic - but they face a battle with other Premier League giants for his signature.

Game on

It's half time in London and Liverpool have come from behind to be drawing 1-1 at Tottenham.

Should the scoreline remain the same, Jurgen Klopp's men will be three points behind leaders Man City.

Can Liverpool find a way to win against Spurs?

FOLLOW THE ACTION HERE

Juan-ted man

Barcelona want to sign Manchester United star Juan Mata in January, according to reports.

The Star claims United could let Mata leave on a free transfer next month.