Weather in Colorado can be unpredictable, to say the least. The forecast called for hurricane-force winds in part of Colorado on Wednesday throughout most of the day. While I am sitting here in Windsor, we haven't seen much when it comes to wind. That doesn't mean that a few miles down the road things aren't getting blown around. Some places in Colorado have clocked wind speeds in the triple digits, people are reporting down trees and power outages in Facebook groups across the Front Range.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO