The impact was close enough that it triggered my fight-or-flight response. I'd heard a climber yell "Fuck!" and then he hit the gym floor behind me. It was 9:30 on a Tuesday night. Recovering from an injury, I'd come by to test my shoulder with a few easy laps on the auto-belay before bed. It had been quiet at the gym, with only a handful of people in the back room where I was climbing. I didn't turn around. I knew it was bad, and I was afraid to look. Flight won. I ran across the gym screaming "Help!" until I reached the manager at the front desk. He went to the injured climber, and I called 9-1-1.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO