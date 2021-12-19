ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27, MMA Community Reacts

By Chris De Santiago
MiddleEasy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MMA loses one of its own. Light Heavyweight fighter Jordan Young has been pronounced dead. The Bellator and PFL veteran would die at 27 years old. American Top Team, Young’s gym, would confirm the news of their fighter’s death on Sunday morning. The PFL would also confirm this, posting a tribute...

middleeasy.com

Beverly Harless
4d ago

Funny how more people are dying from accidents and health conditions they didn't know they had before.

shoddrea Hendricks
3d ago

What's with all these young successful people being found dead!?, Rappers not included, we KNOW how and why they die!💯🤷😒🤗🤗

