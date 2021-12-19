Don’t avoid ‘taboo’ topics with older parents

Betty Casey’s daughters, Mary and Anna, with her mother. Last week I was at my mom’s house visiting her for the day. Having grown up on a farm in Southeastern Oklahoma, my mom enjoys the outdoors. She and my dad (who grew up on an apple orchard at the foothills of the Rockies in Colorado) built a house that has a lot of windows. The large backyard ends at a big gully that stretches to the railroad tracks that run through the middle of Stillwater. Owning all of that land gave my parents a view of nature rather than surrounding houses. No one could ever build behind them. Over the years, the gully (also known as “the hole,” a free-range playground for the neighborhood kids), has become overgrown with cedars and sumac. Without my dad’s garden and the constant tramp of kids running through it, deer, foxes, raccoons and other animals now use it as a home and haven from the surrounding town. They often come up over the lip of the hole into my mom’s yard, partly encouraged by the scraps of food that she throws out because she can’t bring herself to waste anything. In response to my wanting to throw away some pile of peelings or breadcrusts waiting in the kitchen, she says, “Something will eat it,” so I take it out to the edge of the hole for her.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO