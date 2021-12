Now is the perfect time to learn a new career skill or pick up a new hobby. Head back to school, online. Coursera offers more than 3,000 classes from top universities like Duke, Johns Hopkins, and Wesleyan. Best of all, you won’t need to declare a major. Pick and choose from classes in the arts, computer science, language, and business. You can audit many of the video seminars for free, though you will need to pay for the course to take practical exercises and earn a certificate. Alternatively, you can sign up for the subscription service ($59/month) to get unlimited access to most classes. Not all classes offer official college credits, but there are several bachelor’s and master’s programs available.

