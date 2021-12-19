Five exceptional hotels for glamorous escapes

You won’t lack for room to roam at Annandale, the working farm/rural retreat on a far slope of the Banks Peninsula in New Zealand. On its 4,000 acres of coastline, plains and woodland, there are only four villas (though each is supremely catered for by a staff of chefs, housekeepers, and experience organisers). The extremes of high design and Antipodean luxury are on display here, but the winning accommodation, for our money, is the Shepherd’s Cottage, set atop one of the highest points on the property. Dating to the late-1800s, it has a downstairs sitting room and kitchen of ultra-cosy dimensions – but also a huge open fireplace and a cast-iron bath out on the patio. Upstairs, under steeply pitched eaves, is what has to be one of the most inviting bedrooms on the South Island, not least for the landscape that fills the windows – and it’s one of otherworldly beauty, any season of the year – while you nestle under layers of down. Don’t even think of coming as anything other than a couple. annandale.com, from NZ$1,495 (about £762)

