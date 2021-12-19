ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Western Creates New Collegiate Challenge

Cover picture for the articleThe National Western Stock Show is pleased to announce the addition of an invitational Collegiate Challenge to the Horseman’s Challenge event. The Collegiate Challenge was created to engage local college equestrian programs and offer additional scholarship opportunities. Five Colorado higher education programs will each select two representatives to compete...

ung.edu

Poultry team places 5th at national collegiate contest

On Nov. 3, the University of North Georgia (UNG) poultry team added another trophy to its collection. The team placed fifth out of 12 teams in the 55th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest in Arkansas. The team competed against Texas A&M University, North Carolina State University, Auburn University, the Ohio...
wyo4news.com

Western Wyrkshop: New Makerspace on Western’s Campus

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College hosted the Grand Opening of Western Wyrkshop on November 4, 2021. Western Wyrkshop is a mini-makerspace open to students, employees, and community members. The Wyrkshop gives people access to tools they may otherwise not have the opportunity to use such as 3D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines, among others.
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
Cheddar News

How Universities Might Be Playing for Time With Remote Learning as Omicron Surges

Universities like UCLA, Yale, and Duke have announced they're implementing remote learning amid the COVID omicron variant surge, despite President Biden recommending that K-12 schools should continue in-person education. Jared C. Bass, senior director for Higher Education at American Progress, joined Cheddar to break down what institutions of higher education might be considering differently. "I think some universities are allowing periods of a bit of a respite to allow students to get testing and make sure when they do return back to campus that they're healthy," he noted.
McLain Ward: Olympic Athlete and Businessman

Hollowbrook Wealth Management Company hosted an exclusive online event with five-time Olympic equestrian show jumper, McLain Ward, to shed light on the importance of good business practices to succeed in the sport. Philip Richter and Alan Bazaar from Hollowbrook Wealth management guided an intimate conversation with Ward on how he...
CBS Sacramento

CSU Schools To Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Requirement For Students And Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.
LaJunta Tribune Democrat

Jan. 15 is CSU Day at National Western

CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show is right around the corner on Jan. 15, and with the family-friendly grand opening event for the CSU System’s new Spur campus scheduled for the same day, it promises to be a can’t-miss collection of events. The Stock Show, set...
