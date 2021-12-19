ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs' Antonio Brown to return on Monday after serving 3-game suspension for using fake vax card: report

By Paulina Dedaj
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to return on Monday after serving a three-game suspension for reportedly violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols by using a fake vaccine card. Brown is expected to rejoin the team on Monday, missing Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints,...

#Bucs#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Nfl Network#Tampa Bay Times
