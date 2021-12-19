Bucs' Antonio Brown to return on Monday after serving 3-game suspension for using fake vax card: report

Receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards will return to Bucs following suspension | Dec. 20. I live and die with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I follow them throughout the week, and on game day I make sure not to miss a single play. I was certain that Antonio Brown’s latest travesty would get him the heave-ho. I’m all about second chances (just the latest of multiple chances in his case) but also was gratified to hear the team and quarterback Tom Brady speak of a no-tolerance policy when Mr. Brown was brought on. That’s how they sold his acquisition to their fans. Now the organization has demonstrated that winning is everything and at all costs. Injuries to receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans disappointingly cemented Mr. Brown’s roster spot. The costs to the Bucs organization is its integrity, decency, trustworthiness, and ethics, among many others. If lying to his employer and allegedly committing a felonious crime are not enough to receive appropriate disciplinary action then what will it take to do the right thing with him next time? And there will be a next time.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO