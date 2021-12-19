ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 24

Wide Awake
2d ago

Anyone should know that one person doesn't not need 6 or 7 nurses crowded over them. Give me a break. So fake

Reply
11
Alfred E Neuman
1d ago

I am so glad Biden was elected solely to solve this pandemic. How do we get our money back for buying his LIES?????!!!!?!!!!!!!!!????????

Reply
3
ClickClickBoom
1d ago

What deaths exactly? Did these people have co morbidly, of course they did. Fear, fear, fear

Reply(5)
5
CBS News

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Christmas

Hospitals across the nation are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 patients as infections rise ahead of Chtistmas and New Year's Eve. About 90% of all Americans are now in "high" or "substantial" risk areas. Marci Gonzalez reports.
The Independent

Covid news – live: Vaccines less effective against omicron than delta as cases at highest level since January

Two coronavirus vaccine doses appear to be less effective against omicron than the delta variant of coronavirus, but booster jabs remain up to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, early research by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.Protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death is expected to be significantly higher, the UKHSA said, as it predicted that the new variant will likely become dominant by next week and could reach one million infections by the end of December if current trends continue unchanged.Downing Street had earlier said that while it would impose tougher coronavirus measures in...
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
