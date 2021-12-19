‘Ben Baker’s Christmas Box’ reviewed

❉ Michael Seely fondly recalls the TARDIS treats 1980s Doctor Who fans woke up to on Christmas Day…. Once upon a time, Father Christmas had a tendency for ignoring my Christmas wishes. These were not exactly in every child’s list of demands before hostages were taken, as so many must have toys tend to exact these days. So, it was a relief to reach that age where I could obtain a level of money to make up for the deficiencies in said Santa Claus and buy my own crap instead. Being a Doctor Who fan could be an expensive hobby during the merchandising boom of the 1980s, I was limited in what I could spend that money on, even with a part time job. As the 1980s rolled on, I used to wince at the prices of those wonderful SEVANS Dalek model kits, Who Dares prints, the jigsaws, limited edition busts of Doctors, companions or monsters. But there were things that needn’t break my police box-shaped money bank, especially if you dropped a hint in certain ears…

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO