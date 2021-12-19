ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"2022 Will Be Stranger, Bigger, and Faster"...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#The Legacy Report
Fortune

The CDC now fears a massive January surge of COVID as Omicron cases spike 7-fold

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could overrun the country within a month, which (along with continuing Delta infections and expected flu cases) could overwhelm health care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

When will COVID-19 end? A new CDC prediction has surfaced

The question on most people’s minds is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Well, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has a new prediction. Walensky told ABC News that the pandemic will end when the country sees a huge drop in deaths per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

With Covid cases rising and testing lines growing longer, cities are adding more restrictions and at least six states have called in the National Guard to ease the strain on hospitalizations. New York City is weighing canceling its New Year’s Eve celebration, while Broadway shows and sports leagues postpone performances and games.Dec. 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

COVID cases boosted by holiday spike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million, Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country. New cases in the US climbed from an average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's Detroit Business

Omicron becomes dominant U.S. strain with 73 percent of COVID cases

The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the U.S., surging from around 3 percent last week, according to the latest federal estimates. The highly mutated coronavirus strain has been detected across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a model that it updates weekly. The delta variant, which had been the dominant form of the virus in the U.S. last week, has now receded to roughly 27 percent of sequenced cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Friday

A Spike in COVID Cases Begins, Thanks To The Omicron Variant

The United States reached a grim milestone this week: 800,000 total deaths from COVID-19. A winter spike in COVID cases is beginning across the country. And Omicron is making up an increasing share of new cases. Early data shows that the new variant is likely more transmissible than previous ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

248K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy