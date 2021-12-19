ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A few of Jimmy Sailors' memorable columns from 2021

By Jimmy Sailors
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorical subjects, including the origins of local churches...

Dothan Eagle

Five memorable stories of 2021 by Sable Riley

Sable's most memorable stories of the year sees the changing economic and cultural landscape of the area and some notable figures that made the last year better. To subscribe to content like this everyday, click here.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami. Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

13-year-old Elvis planning to make a career out of paying tribute to the 'King'

Bryson Vines knows more about Elvis Presley than fans much older than him. At 13 years old, Bryson already has been performing as an Elvis tribute artist for several years. When he is not attending eighth grade at Charyl Stockwell Academy, he spends his time learning about Elvis' life, practicing his songs and perfecting his dance moves and signature lip curl.
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Happy Holidays from our family to yours

On behalf of our Board of Directors and chamber staff, we would like to wish every one of you a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. This is a special time of year filled with family, friends, fun and much love. Our office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: A blast from Jimmy Palmer’s past

We’re all in the midst of an NCIS season 19 hiatus, with no new episodes scheduled until early January. With that in mind, why not have a little bit of fun today courtesy of Brian Dietzen?. In a new post on Instagram below, you can see the man behind...
The Independent

Jon Snow appears in credits of final Channel 4 News show as ‘mentor’, ‘moral compass’ and ‘friend’

Channel 4 News paid a sweet tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of his last show as presenter.On Thursday (23 December), the broadcast journalist hosted Channel 4’s flagship news programme for one final time as he stepped down from the role after 32 years.Signing off, Snow, 74, said that it had been “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.As the credits rolled on his final news bulletin, a number of eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter noticed that Snow was the only name listed, having been named as a “voice”, “mentor”, “leader”, “inspiration”, “driving force”,...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Christmas Girl Turned Into!

Before this Christmas kid was awkwardly entering into the television world, she was just another festive girl hanging her ornaments onto the tree in Los Angeles, California. This decorating darling isn't unfamiliar with the ins and outs of acting on television ... that's because her famous father has been doing it for decades! He must have taught her tons of his tricks because this actress is a natural on a popular MTV comedy series that ran for 5 seasons.
