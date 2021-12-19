ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 15: Bengals at Broncos gameday inactives

By Tim Lynch
Mile High Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos defense is once again the source of injury pain. Three major contributors have been ruled inactive for today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, safety Caden Sterns,...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mile High Report

Is this the worst Broncos roster in 40 years?

There are no Denver Broncos on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time in 40 years. Way back in 1981, the orange and blue were quarterbacked by the valiant Craig Morton and led by the Orange Crush. Morton finished the year with two fourth quarterback comebacks and threw 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions as the team went 10-6 and lost out on the playoffs because of their 7-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in week eight. Had those Broncos played under the current 7-seed format, they would have made the dance as the sixth seed and traveled to San Diego to play the Chargers. Denver dominated their AFC West foe 42-24 in week four before falling 34-17 in week 13, a game where Morton got behind early and took a ton of hits on his way to a 344 yards, a touchdown, and three picks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Young
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Pete Rozelle Blocked John Elway from Being a Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders breathed new life into their season with a last-second victory over the Cleveland Browns and Monday night, and they will try to keep it going against an old foe, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders (7-7) downed the Broncos,...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Living In Cincinnati

Joe Burrow says it’s not all bad living in Cincinnati. When the Bengals quarterback was asked why the team has been relatively unscathed by the COVID cases sweeping through the NFL, Burrow kept it real. “Fortunately, there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati,” the Ohio-native said.
NFL
Mile High Report

Can Drew Lock’s Broncos beat the Raiders in Las Vegas?

The Denver Broncos find their playoff hopes on life support following the 15-10 loss to the Bengals last weekend. According to Football Outsiders’ playoff odds report, they have a 5% chance at the dance. They’ll need to win out to keep those slim hopes alive, which means they’ll need to buck some ugly recent history against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Gameday#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Reserve Covid 19
Mile High Report

Bronco Fan Rooting Guide: Week 16

This won't include every matchup, like NFC only matches, though they may matter for tie-breakers, rather focusing on AFC teams. 538 also has a fun simulator to see how the outcome of each game impacts their playoff projections so I'll be using that and Football Outsiders as well. While things do not look good, there is a small chance the Broncos can still make the playoffs. Currently the Broncos have a 5% chance to make the playoffs according to 538 and Football Outsiders. If the Broncos win 538 has the chances increase to 11% but a loss to another fringe Wild Card contender in the Raiders drops the Broncos to less than 1%. At this point the Broncos need to do as much for themselves as they can and in such a crowded field, not much help can be given at this point. So here is Week 16's rooting guide if you are a Bronco fan:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

Did GM George Paton strike gold again with LB Jonas Griffith?

Early on in the season, Denver Broncos’ GM George Paton made a trade that flew under plenty of radars when he traded for linebacker Jonas Griffith from the San Francisco 49ers. A UDFA out of the 2020 class, Griffith had spent time on the Colts and 49ers’ practice squads.
NFL
Mile High Report

How do the Broncos match up with these Raiders?

Regardless of the playoff implications, there’s plenty at stake in Week 16. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will both enter this contest at .500 and in need of two wins over their last three games to have their first winning record in five seasons. A victory would also mean Fangio avoids four straight losses to the hated division rival. With Teddy Bridgewater in the league’s concussion protocol, the Broncos will need to hope Drew Lock looks better than the sub-50% completion, four pick performance he had the last time he played in Vegas.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
Mile High Report

The season of giving can’t extend from the Broncos to the Raiders

The Denver Broncos enter Raider Week with a lot of questions about where this team is headed. However, the biggest concern is that Drew Lock could be a little too giving this Christmas season. As Ian St. Clair mentioned on the MHR Radio Podcast, the last time Drew Lock started...
NFL
Mile High Report

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

As doom and gloom as things looked after last week’s loss, the mothership dropped quite the interesting article on the Broncos’ playoff hopes that paints a picture of hope. If the Broncos can win out, they have a 92% chance of making it to the dance. Of course,...
NFL
Mile High Report

Lock: I’m a better QB than I was

One low-key thing I’ve noticed throughout the season - and throughout our semi-QB debate (a debate that only has existed among fans as the coaches have been set on the starter since Week 1) - is that whatever Teddy Bridgewater’s shortcomings may be, he has been every bit the mentor to Drew Lock that coaches and former teammates said he would be.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Raiders: TV broadcast map for Week 16

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting the Broncos game this week. The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as...
NFL
Mile High Report

Why can’t Shurmur get Jerry Jeudy involved in the offense?

Tim Jenkins has a lot of criticism to throw around on the Broncos’ loss to the Bengals Sunday, but ironically, it wasn’t the QB room with the worst day on the field, according to the QB whisperer. And it wasn’t necessarily Pat Shurmur’s play calling, he maintains....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy