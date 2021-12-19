ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Cloud Industry Executive William Vantine, Systems Planning and Analysis

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Vantine, president and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for DOD Industry Executive of the Year (Private Company). WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

NYSERDA: Nearly $14.5 million awarded to round 3 winners of Commercial and Industrial Carbon Challenge

7 winning companies commit to cost-effective actions to reduce harmful emissions. √ Advances a transition for difficult-to-decarbonize, energy-intensive economic sectors. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority recently announced nearly $14.5 million in awards to the third-round winners of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Carbon Challenge as part of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) Round XI awards announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. The seven winning companies have committed to high-impact actions that will shrink their carbon footprints and result in a reduction of over 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of taking approximately 260,000 cars off the road per year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Buchanan & Edwards’ Kathy Rondon on the Future of Public Sector Data Governance

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Kathy Rondon, chief data governance strategist at Buchanan & Edwards, and recent winner of DAMA International’s 2021 Data Management Excellence Award, to discuss the training, advancement and future of public sector data governance. Rondon shares her perspective on the importance of data ethics and curation, her success in mapping PSDG training to the Federal Data Strategy Data Skills Catalog and how BE is helping CDOs shape the data governance landscape.
ETHICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinnacle Award#Washingtonexec#Dod Industry Executive
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Canopy’s John Damon on Microsoft Partnership for Digital Therapeutics

WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with Canopy Children’s Solutions CEO John Damon about a partnership his company has formed with Microsoft to help deliver digital therapeutics. Canopy is a nonprofit provider of behavioral health, education and social services solutions to children and families. Damon also discusses an upcoming event in which individuals can get involved to support the cause.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Avantus Federal’s Dave West on Company’s Mid-Market Position, Culture and Business Model

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh is joined by Dave West, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Avantus Federal, to discuss where the company stands in the GovCon market. West shares what differentiates Avantus from other mid-market contractors, how company culture and people drive that differentiation, and Avantus’ business model around growth, technologies and mission going forward.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Leidos’ Gerry Fasano on Recent Acquisition, Contract Win and Marketplace Outlook

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh caught up with Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos Defense Group, following the company’s completion of the 1901 Group acquisition in January. Fasano shares what this transaction means for Leidos going forward, and the capabilities it’ll add to its portfolio. Plus, Leidos was recently granted approval to move forward with the Next Generation Enterprise Network – Recompete Service Management, Integration and Transport, or NGEN, contract, a $7.7 billion Navy IT deal. Fasano discusses what this opportunity means for Leidos and its work with the Navy, and how these recent events change the way the company is positioned in the marketplace in 2021.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: Dell Technologies’ Leslie Harlien on Tech’s Role in Nation’s Transportation Infrastructure

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Leslie Harlien, vice president of state and local government and education development and strategy at Dell Technologies, to discuss the White House’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Harlien shares how this historic investment in the nation’s infrastructure specifically focuses on transportation, and how technology will play a role. Plus, she talks new technologies helping transportation organizations recover from the last 18 months, and transportation-related cyberthreats.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: ICF’s Kyle Tuberson Talks Low-Code/No-Code Platform Movement for Public Sector

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh is joined by Kyle Tuberson, ICF’s public sector chief technology officer, to discuss the evolving low-code/no-code platform movement and how it’s helping the public sector. Tuberson explains what exactly the low-code/no-code platform movement is and the value it brings to organizations. He also shares how these platforms have evolved in software and applications over time, and how they’re helping public sector bridge a lingering talent gap. Plus, Tuberson talks ICF’s involvement in these platforms and plans to expand in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonexec.com

WATCH: LMI’s Chrissy Cocrane on Transitioning to Executive Leadership in GovCon

WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh chats with Chrissy Cocrane, vice president of management advisory services for LMI, on her priorities in her current role and transitioning into executive leadership. Cocrane shares what it’s like being a relatively new executive in GovCon, the support she received from mentors and other senior leaders during her transition and what she’s looking forward to at this level of her career.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: National Security/DHS Executive Jim Moos, Leidos

Jim Moos, Civil Group president at Leidos, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for National Security/DHS Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Alka Bhave Elevated to Riverside Research COO

Riverside Research announced the promotion of Alka Bhave to chief operations officer to oversee the company’s corporate operations and drive transformation in services and capabilities. Bhave joined Riverside Research earlier this year as vice president and chief of staff. In her new role, she’ll also provide executive leadership to...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Anand Eswaran Takes the Reins as Veeam CEO

Veeam Software has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors, succeeding William H. Largent, who will step down to focus on his role as board chairman. “I am excited to welcome Anand as Veeam’s new CEO,” Largent said. “Anand brings...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: HR Executive Priscilla Lott-Price, Leidos

Priscilla Lott-Price, senior vice president and human resources executive at Leidos Defense Group, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for HR Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Adam Lurie Joins Torch.AI as Chief Strategy Officer

Torch.AI, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered ultra-high speed data processing, has hired veteran national security technologist Adam Lurie as chief strategy office. “I am building a dream team, and Adam is joining a truly special group of people,” said Torch.AI Chairman and CEO Brian Weaver. In his role, Lurie...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Top 25 DOD Execs to Watch in 2021: Anduril Industries’ Scott Goldstein

Scott Goldstein started with Anduril in March and immediately stood up the Advanced Missions organization. The team focuses on next-generation capabilities across the company, including its Lattice software platform, artificial intelligence, mission autonomy, tactical air systems, unmanned aerial systems, counterdrone technology, base defense and border security. “As head of Advanced...
BUSINESS
southeastproduceweekly.com

Rabobank Honors 2021 Food And Agribusiness Industry Leadership Award Winners

Rabobank New York, a leading global food and agribusiness (F&A) bank, today announced the recipients of its annual Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The awards celebrate both large companies and fast-growing emerging businesses that demonstrate remarkable industry stewardship, sustainability, and innovation within the F&A industry in North America. Finalists were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Supply Chain Executive Nisa Moore, GDIT

Nisa Moore, vice president for diplomacy with General Dynamics Information Technology, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for Supply Chain Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy