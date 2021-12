Last week's WWE SmackDown featured a major turning point in The Bloodline saga, as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman about his actions the week before and his sudden advocate status for Brock Lesnar. After Heyman told Reigns and The Usos that he was not protecting Lesnar from Reigns but instead was protecting Reigns from Lesnar, Reigns was livid, hitting Heyman with a Superman Punch before firing him. Now Heyman will make his first comments since the attack on this week's SmackDown, and all eyes will be on Heyman and what his status is with Lesnar these days.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO