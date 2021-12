Hour 3 - Canucks are getting Thatcher Demko at his best. Chris and David are joined by In Goal Magazine's Kevin Woodley who says the Canucks are getting Thatcher Demko at his best. Plus Vancouver Canadians announcer Tyler Zickell joins the show. He says the Canadians could see some of the longest hit homerun balls in the history of Nat Bailey Stadium from Orelvis Martinez.

