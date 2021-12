The University of Texas at Dallas will celebrate fall commencement ceremonies with two new twists for its most recent cohort of graduates. Each of the University’s eight schools will have their own ceremonies — 13 total, plus a doctoral hooding ceremony — in either the Activity Center or the Edith O’Donnell Arts and Technology Building Lecture Hall on Dec. 15, 16 and 17.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO