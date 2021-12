(BPT) - It’s no secret, the holidays are a sweet time of year with seemingly endless sugary snacks, drinks and desserts. That, coupled with a long break from school can mean grazing in-between meals is at an all-time high for families across the nation. Thankfully, there are a few simple steps during holiday meals and get-togethers to minimize damage to your children’s teeth and gums to ensure the mouth monsters (a.k.a. tooth decay) don’t take away from your favorite holiday traditions. Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, shares her top teeth tips to help your family enjoy the magic of the holiday season and still have a cavity-free smile for family photos.

