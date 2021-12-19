ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Top 4 Falafel Spots in the Hudson Valley

By Allison Kay
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you ever crave a certain type of food? Whether it's Italian, Mexican, Chinese, or Sushi, there's so much we can choose from in the Hudson Valley. A few years back, I discovered falafel at an event in our area. I had no idea that something healthy could taste so good....

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Unique Family Traditions People Do In New York

As we get ready for Christmas this week, my son Avry is really excited for Christmas Eve because of our family's special tradition. Avry was born here in Buffalo in 2005 but when he turned one we ended up moving to Delaware. From there we have lived all across the South from Myrtle Beach to Panama City Beach and beyond. Every year my parents and in-laws would send Avry's Christmas presents to us early so he would have them on Christmas morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York is Ranked No. ??? in Christmas Tree Production

Christmas is less than a week away, and by now, most people probably have their Christmas trees up. The big question; however, is do you have a real tree or a fake tree? Personally, I have three fake trees up this year across the house. We love being able to take out our trees out from the garage each year; however, there is something special about getting a real/live tree. Millions of families each year take part in the tradition of either chopping down their own tree from a farm, or picking up a real tree from vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 26.2 million live/real Christmas trees were purchased, with 350 million Christmas trees growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. at any given moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County, NY
Restaurants
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Restaurants
Dutchess County, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Connecticut State
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Middletown, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food#Good Food#Hudson Valley#Food Drink#Italian#Mexican#Chinese#Middle Eastern#Middletown Olive Falafel#Falafel Town#Rhinebeck Aba S Falafel
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Family Loses Home to Devastating Fire, How You Can Help

If you never had a house fire, not only are you lucky, you also can’t imagine how scary it can be. I actually did have a house fire in 2015, and it was one of the most stressful times of my life. Thank God nobody was injured in the fire, all people and pets got out okay, but the next 6 months of my life were lived in a motel. It was tough, but the support of my friends, family helped us through. And why am I telling you this story?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Winter Weather Delays Many Hudson Valley Schools Wednesday

Ice and freezing rain are postponing schools throughout the Hudson Valley this morning. While we're not seeing significant snow in the Hudson Valley just yet, winter weather is causing issues on the roads and causing schools to delay. Busses are currently grounded due to slick driving conditions. Early morning accidents in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties are being blamed on ice and freezing rain.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Peek Inside the Rhinebeck Estate Just Purchased by Google Founder

A $2.2 million estate was just purchased by the former CEO of Google, and it's full of historic details. Eric Schmidt, who already owns a nearby mansion that was the site of Chelsea Clinton's wedding, reportedly purchased the property. The Daily Catch says the sale closed in August, but ownership was just transferred last week. Schmidt is also the owner of a small, nearby airport.
RHINEBECK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Embarrassing Typo in Adams Ad Made National Headlines

Misplacing just one letter in a word can make the difference between heartwarming and downright hilarious. Adams Fairacre Farms is know throughout the region for their customer service. In fact, the local chain was recently named one of the top five friendliest businesses in the Hudson Valley. So you could imagine the shock on some customers faces when they opened their newspapers and found a not-so-jolly message from Adams during the holiday shopping season.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy