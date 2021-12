NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and two others were hurt Thursday in a triple shooting outside a club in Queens. Police said 27-year-old Mye Johnson, an NYPD school safety agent, died. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in Astoria. The scene on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard remained blocked by police tape for hours, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “I heard like five (shots), probably. Like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow,'” said Alex Kyriakides. At first, Kyriakides thought the noise was traffic on the overpass. Later, he learned three people were shot. “It’s terrible. I mean no one wants to see the loss...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO