Keanu Reeves wants to 'get as much done as possible'

By Celebretainment
times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves wants to "get as much done" before his window of opportunity closes. The 57-year-old actor has been determined to work hard over the last decade or so, as he knows that some career opportunities won't last forever. He said: "I’ve wanted to get as much done as...

www.times-georgian.com

ETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
Dolly Parton
Keanu Reeves
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
KTBS

Keanu Reeves wants to make Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves has "tried to" make a 'Constantine' sequel. The 55-year-old actor had a great time playing bad boy detective John Constantine in the 2005 comic book film but admitted there has been no interest in seeing him portray the character - who appears in DC's 'Hellblazer' comics - for a second time.
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
The Verge

Keanu Reeves doesn’t get the NFT hype either

By now, you’ve probably heard of NFTs enough to have an opinion about them, and, as it turns out, so has Keanu Reeves. In our interview with him and fellow The Matrix icon Carrie-Ann Moss, Alex Heath asked the actors about their feelings on cryptocurrency, NFT collectibles, and the concept of digital scarcity. Keanu — described in this 2019 Vox profile of his Keanaissance as a “relatable geek” — had, of course, a relatable response (tweeted earlier by David Zhou).
papermag.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Tells Us What Made Him 'Sad Keanu'

Keanu Reeves is finally telling us what made him so sad. For those of you who need a brief refresher, "Sad Keanu" is an old meme based on a 2010 paparazzi photo of the actor sitting on a park bench all by himself with a sandwich in hand. Looking glum as he stares forlornly towards the ground, the source of his sadness has always been a mystery. Now though, the man himself is explaining what feelings were really behind this face that spawned a thousand memes and, honestly, it's a little too relatable.
NBC Philadelphia

Keanu Reeves Finally Responds to That ‘Sad Keanu' Photo

Keanu Reeves does not have an appetite for memes. On Monday, Dec. 13, the "Matrix Resurrections" star, 57, chatted with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" about the latest installment of the "Matrix" series and shared the real backstory behind one of his most famous memes: "Sad Keanu." The photo,...
NME

Keanu Reeves breaks down ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: “I was hungry”

Keanu Reeves has opened up about the origin story of the Sad Keanu meme that took the internet by storm. The Matrix actor was making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he was asked about the meme, which shows him looking forlornly out into space on a park bench.
95 Rock KKNN

Keanu Reeves Says He’s Tried to Get a ‘Constantine’ Movie Made With No Luck

Constantine was met with so-so reactions from critics and okay box office when it premiered in theaters in the winter of 2005. Then, like magic, it began to build a cult following from fans who appreciated its darker, weirder take on superhero tropes. (John Constantine is a DC Comics character who was co-created by Alan Moore and artist Rick Veitch in the pages of The Saga of Swamp Thing.) Keanu Reeves has always said he enjoyed making the movie and assuming the role of the tortured magician, and would definitely be interested in playing the role again. (He was still saying he would be happy to play Constantine again as recently as last month.)
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Talks Getting the Most Out of Life

Keanu Reeves has a pensive outlook on life. And at 57 years old, the Canadian actor is well aware that time is beginning to slip away. So during an interview with The Guardian’s Tom Lamont, Reeves talked about making the most out of his life. And his first step to relishing each moment begins with being a true friend to everyone he meets.
CELEBRITIES

