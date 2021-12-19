ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie 'plans to be hands-on at USC'

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie will be hands-on as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California (USC). The 28-year-old rap star - who has a BA in communications from USC - is returning to the academic institution next semester as a guest lecturer, and she's intending to be very hands-on in the...

IHeart Radio brought in the holiday season with its Z100 Jingle Ball NYC concert on Friday (Dec. 10) at Madison Square Garden. It featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and Saweetie, who confirmed that she will teach a branding and marketing course at the University of Southern California, iHeart Radio reported.
Saweetie
