W2W2nite 12/19/21: FOX ; Tubi

You may remember our reporting earlier this year of Jay Johnston probably being at the January 6th Capitol Riots and now it appears that has been verified 100% because The Daily Beast is reporting that the longtime actor has lost his job at Bob’s Burgers as the voice of “Jimmy Pesto”. The actor is effectively banned from the show, largely due to the FBI putting a beat out for information in his capture, although, it’s worth noting that Jay has not since been arrested. It’s also not known how much, if at all, Jimmy Pesto is featured in the upcoming Bob’s Burgers feature-length animated film that is slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. Jay is also one of the stars of Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles/ Momma Named Me Sheriff in the role of “Stanley Goodman”, however, efforts to reach out to that show’s producers and Adult Swim has been futile in getting any information on the future of either of those franchises. It should be noted that there was a Mr. Pickles viewing party at last month’s Adult Swim Festival.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO