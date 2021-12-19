ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W2W2nite 12/19/21: FOX ; Tubi

By The Bubbleblabber Team
bubbleblabber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Harper’s billionaire tech bro boss runs for Mayor of San Francisco, Phineas is determined to challenge the man’s pro-data-mining policy agenda. Fat Tony becomes Godfather to Maggie Simpson. “Dip The Halls Adventure”. Network: FOX....

www.bubbleblabber.com

bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 12/10/21: Netflix ; Hulu ; Nickelodeon

SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present. During a snow day, Ronnie Anne and her skater pals must battle for the gym space by playing dodgeball. Premiere: 815 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. “Lalo Land”. The Casagrandes prepare Lalo for his big...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Report: Jay Johnston Banned From “Bob’s Burgers”

You may remember our reporting earlier this year of Jay Johnston probably being at the January 6th Capitol Riots and now it appears that has been verified 100% because The Daily Beast is reporting that the longtime actor has lost his job at Bob’s Burgers as the voice of “Jimmy Pesto”. The actor is effectively banned from the show, largely due to the FBI putting a beat out for information in his capture, although, it’s worth noting that Jay has not since been arrested. It’s also not known how much, if at all, Jimmy Pesto is featured in the upcoming Bob’s Burgers feature-length animated film that is slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. Jay is also one of the stars of Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles/ Momma Named Me Sheriff in the role of “Stanley Goodman”, however, efforts to reach out to that show’s producers and Adult Swim has been futile in getting any information on the future of either of those franchises. It should be noted that there was a Mr. Pickles viewing party at last month’s Adult Swim Festival.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Freak Brothers “The Candidate”

Overview (Spoilers Below) When George Menendez, runs to be Mayor of San Francisco, his opponent, Dennis Chang, tries to buy the votes of everyone in San Fransisco. Phineas is skeptical and tries to figure out what is really going on. Later, when Menendez gets in hot water over an inappropriate photo, and drops out of the race, everyone seems to abandon him, except for Phineas.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 12/16/21: Netflix ; Paramount+ ; HBO MAX

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Great North “Dip the Halls Adventure”

When Jerry’s Bigfoot costume gets stolen a few days before Christmas, Beef helps him track it down. Meanwhile, the Tobin kids try to build an elaborate gingerbread village. The Tobins are back to celebrate their first Christmas with their viewers. But, of course, their last adventure of 2021 will be far from peaceful. The Halloween episode of The Great North’s second season has proved that the series can provide some laughs in its spooky stories. So now, it’s looking at delivering some jolly guffaws and heartfelt gifts in its first holiday-themed episode.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

TikTok Is Watching Tracy Joseph’s Every Move

Many of Tracy Joseph’s viral TikToks start with her shaking her index finger at the camera, as if to say, Wait a second. I might be onto something here. Since the 20-year-old often posts her first or second take, when she starts dancing, it’s like she’s reacting to her choreography right alongside her viewers. She often laughs or claps a hand over her mouth after she hits her last move. Then, she’ll post the footage without editing it or even choosing a thumbnail (which means half her feed looks like close-ups of sweatshirts). Her account, @tracy.oj, comes across as a celebration of spontaneous creation. “I just post freely,” she told Vulture during a November video call. “Whenever I want to, whatever I want to, however I want to do it.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

It’s Official: ‘The Bachelor’ Confirms ‘Bachelorette’ Star as Next Lead

ABC has made its next Bachelor official. Clayton Echard, a contestant from Michelle Young’s currently airing season of The Bachelorette, has been revealed as the star who accepted the franchise’s next starring rose. He will lead the 26th season of the popular reality dating series, which returns on Jan. 3 and is hosted by Jesse Palmer. Echard’s announcement follows his elimination on the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette, one week away from the final four. During their first one-on-one date, Young sent Echard home when realizing she wasn’t ready to meet his family, which would happen if he had advanced to...
NFL
Popculture

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate in Style at Baby Shower

Jeannie Mai is in her final term of her pregnancy but she and her husband Jeezy are still celebrating. Mai took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the pair's latest baby shower. In a winter wonderland theme with everyone donning their best white attire, Mai smiles and appears surprised by the decor. She's affectionately referred to their baby as "Baby J," a nod to Jeezy's last name Jenkins, or "Baby Snow," a phrase the rapper is known by.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES

