Buffalo Bills 17, Carolina Panthers 8: Second-half open thread

What a crazy ride the AFC has been this year. We're at week 16, and nothing has been decided. Not a single Division race. Not a single Playoff Spot. We we can kind of see how it's going to play out and a few teams (but surprisingly not many) have been eliminated from playoff contention. Last week, the Buffalo Bills had a pretty solid victory over the Panthers, remaining smack dab in the center of the playoff conversation. And here, in "Predict the Score!" land, we had two commenters both nearly land a perfect guess. Two players, identical 31-13 guesses, had they known that the Panthers had no kicker before the game, they may have stumbled into the correct 31-14 score. The contest welcomes its first repeat winner for the season- orangebills70, who gets this week's honor with with 716Bison. Pulled from the internet somewhere: "Although the terms buffalo and bison are now used synonymously, the scientific name for the 'buffalo' found in America is bison". Huh. Wow. Who knew-- besides possibly 716Bison and the makers of Bison Dip, but that's probably it. Congrats to both!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO