NFL

Buffalo Bills 17, Carolina Panthers 8: Second-half open thread

By Dan Lavoie
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills overcame a slow start and have held the Carolina Panthers at bay, keeping a 17-8 lead at halftime. Josh Allen started the afternoon on shaky footing, maybe adjusting to his sore foot and the shuffled offensive line in front of him. He missed a couple easy throws and...

www.buffalorumblings.com

