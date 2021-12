Sevendust has released their new album Blood & Stone Deluxe – with five new tracks including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of Periphery, Richard Wicander of Fire From The Gods and Justin deBlieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills provide remixes and the band finished recording “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” specifically for this release. Blood & Stone Deluxe is being released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Blood & Stone Deluxe is now available for pre-save below. Listen to the brand new Sevendust songs “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” right now!

