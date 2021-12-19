ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID curbs before Christmas

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health minister on Sunday declined to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation. Britain has reported a surge in Omicron cases, which government advisers said could be just the tip...

gazette.com

The Independent

Data suggesting Omicron is milder offers 'glimmer of Christmas hope'

New data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant of coronavirus offers a “glimmer of Christmas hope”, a senior health official has said.But UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned that it is too early to downgrade the threat from the new strain, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.She added: “There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday,...
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
Sadiq Khan
Sajid Javid
Boris Johnson
nny360.com

Johnson doesn't rule out more UK virus curbs over omicron

Boris Johnson repeatedly declined to rule out imposing further coronavirus restrictions before Christmas to tackle the spread of omicron, as he confirmed the first U.K. death linked to the new coronavirus strain. “Throughout the pandemic I’ve been at great pains to stress to the public that we have to watch...
740thefan.com

German health experts urge more COVID curbs as lockdown not ruled out

BERLIN (Reuters) – German health experts said on Wednesday that new coronavirus curbs probably did not go far enough to keep the Omicron variant in check, as the country’s health minister said he had not ruled out a full lockdown if cases spiked. The measures, decided on Tuesday,...
Nursing Times

'Health and social care workers are right to be furious'

References to ‘The Christmas Party’ used to simply be about the festive coming together of work colleagues across the country, with a cliched image and often-messy consequences. This week, the phrase has taken on a much more toxic overtone and been linked almost exclusively with an event that...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to 'get boosted'

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to clarify tipping point for further Covid curbs

The Government is under pressure to clarify its tipping point for imposing further restrictions as new figures show the number of NHS staff absent for Covid reasons at acute trusts in London more than doubled last week.Across England as a whole, 18,829 NHS staff at acute hospital trusts were absent due to reasons relating to coronavirus on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month, according to the data from NHS England.In London, a total of 3,874 NHS staff at acute trusts were absent for Covid reasons on...
U.K.
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
The Independent

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries. “That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if...
Gazette

UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further in the days after Christmas.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.He has pledged not to introduce further measures before...
The Independent

Brexit still a 'lose, lose' situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision. Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27....
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
The Independent

New data estimates 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 last week

New data has emerged showing that Covid infection levels have reached a new record high after a senior health official said findings that the Omicron variant is milder offer a “glimmer of Christmas hope”.An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The new interim data, published on Friday, also shows that around one in 35 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to December 19 – up from one in 45 in...
