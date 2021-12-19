Dre'Mont Jones, Kenny Young among Broncos inactive for #CINvsDEN

With Teddy Bridgewater out, the Broncos will turn to backup Drew Lock to lead the offense at quarterback in his first start since the end of the 2019 season. In his third game filling in for Bridgewater, Lock showed a spark against the Bengals but also struggled at times, as he threw his first touchdown of the season but also fumbled in a key moment. After a week of practice getting most of the reps, Lock will have his best chance yet to prove he's better than he was in those moments and better than he was a year ago. With a full set of weapons available in wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, Lock will have a complete receiving corps, unlike in 2020.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO