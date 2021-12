Lumber was one of the first commodities to see a price spike that signaled the inflation that has marked this period of the COVID economic recovery. In May, soaring demand sent prices past $1,700 per thousand board feet. Over the summer, production started to meet demand, and by November prices had dropped to less than a third of what they had been six months before. But as has been so often the case over the past two years, things have changed in a hurry.

