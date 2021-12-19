Kentucky Governor Announces All Tornado Victims Are Accounted For

Just a little over a week after a devastating tornado that rocked various small towns in Kentucky, the governor of the Bluegrass State, Andy Beshear, announced that all victims of the storm have been accounted for.

According to Fox News, at least 78 people have died in Kentucky during and after a tornado on December 10th and 11th. The 78 people are among the 92 across six states, including Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Speaking about the tornado devastation and the loss of life in his state, the Kentucky lawmaker declared, “That’s just a huge number of Kentuckians to lose.” He then shared the fact that there are no missing people is a “piece of good news.”

Despite no longer having missing people, Beshear wanted that the death toll from the tornado could rise. This is due to people still being treated for injuries at the hospitals. “My prayer is that I can tell you tomorrow, the next day, or whenever. I can tell you that number is 75.”

Senate Republican Leader and Kentucky native Mitch McConnel also toured the tornado damage in the town of Mayfield. He pledged to support the community during this tough time. “We’re going to stick with this until we completely recover. It’s going to take a while from a devastating tornado like this. What we want to say to everyone is we’re not going to lose interest in the with the passing weeks.”

Beshear added that the help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been extended to six additional counties. The relief benefits for funeral expenses have been increased to $10,000.

Kentucky Governor Encourages Others to Donate Blood For Tornado Victims

On Friday (December 17th), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement encouraging others to donate at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians in the rotunda of the state Capitol. The donations will go towards the victims of the tornado outbreak.

“As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” Beshear declared. “Yes, we are down. Yes, we are hurting. But we are not defeated, and we are not broken. Together we will dig out. Together, we will clean up. And together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

Beshear also shared some other tornado relief updates. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has so far received $18.39 million. Kentucky state parks continue to lodge more than 600 displaced Kentuckians. This means, nearly all seven state parks are at capacity. More than 1,300 state workers are onsite in Western Kentucky. This includes 640 National Guard members; More than 600 employees of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 100 Kentucky State Police troopers and personnel, and more than 20 individuals from the Division of Forestry.