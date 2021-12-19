ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Governor Announces All Tornado Victims Are Accounted For

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
Just a little over a week after a devastating tornado that rocked various small towns in Kentucky, the governor of the Bluegrass State, Andy Beshear, announced that all victims of the storm have been accounted for.

According to Fox News, at least 78 people have died in Kentucky during and after a tornado on December 10th and 11th. The 78 people are among the 92 across six states, including Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Speaking about the tornado devastation and the loss of life in his state, the Kentucky lawmaker declared, “That’s just a huge number of Kentuckians to lose.” He then shared the fact that there are no missing people is a “piece of good news.”

Despite no longer having missing people, Beshear wanted that the death toll from the tornado could rise. This is due to people still being treated for injuries at the hospitals. “My prayer is that I can tell you tomorrow, the next day, or whenever. I can tell you that number is 75.”

Senate Republican Leader and Kentucky native Mitch McConnel also toured the tornado damage in the town of Mayfield. He pledged to support the community during this tough time. “We’re going to stick with this until we completely recover. It’s going to take a while from a devastating tornado like this. What we want to say to everyone is we’re not going to lose interest in the with the passing weeks.”

Beshear added that the help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been extended to six additional counties. The relief benefits for funeral expenses have been increased to $10,000.

Kentucky Governor Encourages Others to Donate Blood For Tornado Victims

On Friday (December 17th), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement encouraging others to donate at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians in the rotunda of the state Capitol. The donations will go towards the victims of the tornado outbreak.

“As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” Beshear declared. “Yes, we are down. Yes, we are hurting. But we are not defeated, and we are not broken. Together we will dig out. Together, we will clean up. And together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

Beshear also shared some other tornado relief updates. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has so far received $18.39 million. Kentucky state parks continue to lodge more than 600 displaced Kentuckians. This means, nearly all seven state parks are at capacity. More than 1,300 state workers are onsite in Western Kentucky. This includes 640 National Guard members; More than 600 employees of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 100 Kentucky State Police troopers and personnel, and more than 20 individuals from the Division of Forestry.

Outsider.com

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 ‘Cliffhanger Speculation’ Has Officially Begun

We’re down to just two more episodes of “Yellowstone” Season 4, and fans have already started speculating whether we’ll get another monumental cliffhanger or not. Season 3 shocked fans by attempting to kill off multiple members of the Dutton family and leaving their fates unknown. We waited over a year to get our answer as to who lived and who died. Luckily, no one bit the dust, but will all of our favorite characters survive the Season 4 finale?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Did John Dutton Just Unwittingly Undercut Kayce?

With the “Yellowstone” Season 4 finale only two episodes away, fans are quickly analyzing last-minute plot points that they want to see resolved before the season wraps. One of the major storylines from this season is John Dutton running for governor against his adopted son, Jamie Dutton. John doesn’t believe Jamie will do what he can to preserve the old western lifestyle. In fact, he believes Jamie is capable of destroying what he’s fought so hard to protect. So, John decides he’s the only one who can run against Jamie to stop him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Canceled Holiday Flights Surpass 3,000 in Face of Staffing Issues

If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may want to take notice. As COVID causes staffing issues, more than 3,000 flights worldwide have been canceled. This could cause a major headache to your plans this holiday season. Many people are experiencing frustrations as more and more flights continue to cancel their scheduled routes.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs Tips Local McDonald’s Workers $200 Each

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life. Especially during the Christmas season where you never know what other folks might be going through. It is imperative to be kind, especially during this time, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did just that. Yes, the All-Pro wideout tipped local McDonald’s workers $200 each this Christmas season.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: One Actor Who Appeared in ‘Homecoming’ Later Played a Different Role in the Series

Before The Waltons was officially The Waltons, America got their first look at the down-home family from The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The made-for-TV movie spurred the series to come to life. It was so well-received that CBS just had to try out a season. Looking back, that was a very good decision, wouldn’t you say Outsiders? Thanks to Judy Norton and her YouTube channel we know so much more about The Waltons and the history behind it.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Delta, United Airlines Catch Heat Over Christmas Flight Cancellations

Major airlines like Delta and United are canceling flights on Christmas Eve thanks to the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19. That’s right — United Airlines has canceled approximately 120 flights for Christmas Eve and Delta Airlines has canceled around 90 flights. As a result, hundreds of people have been left stranded in airports. It’s an issue that the companies are working to resolve as quickly as possible.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

