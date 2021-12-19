ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Texans Davis Mills Finds 'The Archer' For Early Touchdown Vs. Jaguars

By Cole Thompson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is auditioning for a chance to be the starter in 2022. Drives like the opening one in Jacksonville are a good indication of the upside of his passing game. The Texans (2-11) took an early 7-0 lead against the Jaguars (2-11) at TIAA Bank...

