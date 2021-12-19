ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU LB Coach won’t return under Brian Kelly’s staff

By Brian Holland
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i1bQ_0dR9zNJT00

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker announced via social media he will not return to LSU next season as part of Brian Kelly’s first staff in Baton Rouge.

To date, this is the sixth coach not retained (retirement, new school/position, fired) from the previous administration.

Kelly has not named an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator yet — Jake Peetz will not return & no decision has been made official on DC Daronte Jones.

Keep it on Louisiana Geaux Nation for the latest on LSU’s upcoming hires.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LSU’s Farrell opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th. Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process. The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles. LSU’s bowl game […]
TEXAS STATE
WNTZ

#21 LSU battles to 70-56 win over Clemson; secures 10th win

West Palm Beach, Fla. – The No. 21 LSU Women’s Basketball team battled its way to its 10th victory of the season over Clemson, 70–56, Monday night at Keiser University in the West Palm Beach Invitational.  “We just completed one of our goals,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “One of our goals was to win […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WNTZ

LSU Defeats LA Tech in Bossier City, 66-57

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana – Tari Eason scored 10 straight late points and Darius Days had a career-high 18 rebounds as the LSU Tigers rallied from 13 points down in the first half to win 66-57 over Louisiana Tech in the Battle of Bossier City Saturday night at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. LSU, ranked 19/20 in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Retirement#American Football#Lsu Lb Coach#Dc Daronte Jones#Coachblakebaker#Louisiana Geaux Nation
WNTZ

Four local high school football standouts sign to play at LSU

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Tigers cleaned up in the Acadiana area. Acadiana’s defensive back Laterrance Welch chose LSU over Florida and Arkansas. The Wreckin’ Ram has been an integral part of the Rams’ two state championships in the past three seasons. LCA’s Jordan Allen, another defensive back, is also headed to Baton Rouge. Allen […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WNTZ

LSU drops 40 points against Demons

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Senior Xavier Pinson scored his 1,000th college career point in the first half of LSU’s 89-49 win over Northwestern State University Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the No. 19/20 Tigers ran their record to 10-0. The Tigers held their third opponent of the season under 50 points and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WNTZ

Tari Eason earns SEC Player Of The Week

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Tari Eason, coming off a 23-point game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

#24 LSU beats Texas Southern; Wins sixth straight game

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 24 LSU Women’s Basketball team (7-1) won its sixth straight contest Sunday afternoon with a 96-55 win over Texas Southern (0-6) in front of 6,072 in the PMAC. LSU is set to be back in action in the PMAC on Wednesday when it hosts Alcorn State at 6 p.m. CT […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

#25 LSU defeats Georgia Tech and remains undefeated

ATLANTA, GA. – The LSU men’s basketball team ran its record to 9-0 on the season with a dominating second half performance to win going away, 69-53, over Georgia Tech in the opening game of the night session of the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena here Saturday. LSU used a 14-0 run covering the final […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNTZ

No. 25 LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech 69-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Tari Eason didn’t panic when No. 25 Louisiana State trailed throughout the first half against Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Eason knows the Tigers are at their best after halftime. He scored a career-high 23 points to help LSU recover from a 15-point first-half deficit, beating the Yellow Jackets 69-53 and remaining […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WNTZ

Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff as LSU RBs coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk will not be kept on staff at LSU as the running backs coach, according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. The former LSU and Carencro standout spent the last four seasons with the Tigers. Faulk spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WNTZ

LSU QB Max Johnson enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson tweeted on Tuesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. This was unexpected as the 6’5 quarterback finishes up his second year of football at LSU. Johnson has 2,815 yards of total offense, 27 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions this season. Johnson’s announcement was made shortly […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

47
Followers
117
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy