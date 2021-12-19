Adult taken into custody after child, 4, shot in home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An adult was taken into custody after a 4-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting in Pennsylvania’s capital over the weekend, police said.

Harrisburg police said patrol units were called to a home in the city at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday and found the child with a gunshot. The child was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition after emergency surgery.

Police said the adult caretaker of the residence was taken into custody and what the department called “appropriate charges” are forthcoming. No details about the shooting were immediately released.

Police called the case an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public. They said anyone with information is being asked to call city police.