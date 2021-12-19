New businesses have been created at a record-breaking pace during the pandemic

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky is setting out to support more Black-owned and led businesses in the U.K. through a £1 million ($1.3 million) fund, with plans to grow diversity in Sky’s supply chain in the future.
The initiative is targeted specifically at Black entrepreneurs and is in addition to the £30 million that was earmarked over three years in June 2020 to improve Black and minority ethnic representation at all levels within Sky and elsewhere.
The new allocation of funds will support Black business founders by delivering practical solutions to succeed, including a combination of business advice, mentoring and financial support; and creating...
