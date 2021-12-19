ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New businesses have been created at a record-breaking pace during the pandemic

By Andrea Hsu
WAMU
 2 days ago

New business applications are on track to top...

wamu.org

bizjournals

Breaking up doesn't have to break the business

Being prepared for the unexpected is essential in a family business. Triangle Business Journal will honor women who have proven to be dynamic and outstanding leaders with established track records of significant accomplishments in business and community service.
ECONOMY
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Entrepreneurs#This Is The Moment
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
techstartups.com

North Carolina-based tech startup Ekos raises $21M Series B to streamline the supply chain for craft beverage makers

Ekos, a Charlotte North Carolina-based tech startup that provides business management software for craft beverage makers, has raised a $21 million Series B funding to accelerate innovation, grow its existing platform and forge industry-leading partnerships. The round was led by growth equity firm Catalyst Investors with participation from existing investors Noro-Moseley Partners.
SOFTWARE
Variety

Sky Supports Black Entrepreneurs with $1.3 Million Enterprise Initiative

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky is setting out to support more Black-owned and led businesses in the U.K. through a £1 million ($1.3 million) fund, with plans to grow diversity in Sky’s supply chain in the future. The initiative is targeted specifically at Black entrepreneurs and is in addition to the £30 million that was earmarked over three years in June 2020 to improve Black and minority ethnic representation at all levels within Sky and elsewhere. The new allocation of funds will support Black business founders by delivering practical solutions to succeed, including a combination of business advice, mentoring and financial support; and creating...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Small Business Digital Banking Needs Best Served With 'a la carte' Services Powered by APIs

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Growth within this sector continued despite the economic strain — one report found that 32% more SMBs were formed globally in 2020 than in 2019. Such companies therefore occupy a significant place in the world economy, but one lingering impact of the health crisis upon such firms is how they want and expect to con.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Increase your Team's Productivity by Automating Through APIs

Automation is an essential part of any strategy that aims to maximize productivity. By choosing your APIs wisely, you can automate your tasks and forget about them as you focus on more critical issues. Using APIs from sources like apilayer makes automation quick and easy to implement. Cryptocurrency is experiencing a surge in investment and attention. By using a robust and reliable API platform, you need to constantly monitor your cryptos using the API to ensure it is secure and ready to execute at any part of your workflow.
SOFTWARE
Design Week

Young designers battle with job instability and remote work challenges in 2021

The results of Dribbble’s survey of over 13,000 designers reveal attitudes towards job stability and career advancement. Designers faced increased job instability and loneliness from remote work as the pandemic continued into 2021, according to a wide-ranging career survey. Design-focused social network Dribbble has revealed findings from its 2021...
JOBS
bioworld.com

Top Med-tech Trends of 2021: Regulatory torpor adding drag to advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning

Regulatory agencies across the globe had their hands full in 2020 and 2021 in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is just one reason that regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence are lagging. Several regulatory proposals have been floated, but one of these hints at a need for regulatory harmonization, a requirement that seems certain to add yet more drag to a process that is already years behind the technology.
HEALTH

