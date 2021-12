Students at the Salmon River Middle School have been participating in the Student of the Month Program. The program focuses on the featured character trait from the Book of the Month. The books of the month are chosen based on content that addresses human feelings and encourages the values of empathy and caring. The character trait identified for November was adaptability. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Alcoholism/Chemical Dependency Prevention Program awarded students who exhibited this trait with gift bags.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO