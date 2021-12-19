ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

By Jem Aswad
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, particularly in New York, Brooklyn Steel has canceled the remaining three dates of LCD Soundsystem’s “You Are Here” 20-night residency at the venue: tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday. A statement from the venue reads, “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn...

