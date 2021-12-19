LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

Event features Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla. Amazon Music has announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, an innovative virtual event streaming December 22nd, featuring the band on the heels of their sold out 20-show residency in Brooklyn. Comedian, actor, and writer Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) will direct and star in the special, which also features a star-studded cast including Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla portraying the band in a ‘90s-inspired sitcom titled All My Friends. Amazon Music invites fans around the world to watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video beginning at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on December 22nd. The show will also be available only for Prime members to watch on-demand on Prime Video for a limited time.
