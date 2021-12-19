LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

Fandoms like to argue over whether Mariah Carey or Darlene Love is the true queen of Christmas. But can you really be queen if you aren’t doing Christmas music full-time?. That is the musical question raised by a lesser known contender for the throne, Elizabeth Chan, who has staked her claim as the only singer-songwriter of any renown who does nothing but original holiday songs. This year Chan is celebrating not just the holidays but the tenth anniversary of her first Christmas record. The New York-based artist has subsequently released an album a year since 2011, generating a number of singles that have invaded AC radio charts that are otherwise focused almost entirely on oldies once they flip the switch to all-Xmas formats for the month of December.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO