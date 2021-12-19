ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 16 Concept Envisions Split Screen Multitasking, Always-On Display and Apple Should Take Notes

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Apple sees fit to release its next big iOS update with a plethora of new features and under the hood improvements. While privacy and security are a must, the company also nudges major forward-facing features that become the highlight of the update. However, some key features seem to be...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#New Iphone#Android#Smart Phone#The Apple Watch
FIRST For Women

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
WBRE

Amazon’s tablet costs $200 less than an iPad — here’s what I found

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I have a fair amount of experience using tablets. In the past, I have primarily used iPads, yet I sometimes struggle to justify the high cost for something I mostly use only to view media, browse the web and play the periodic app-based game. So, when it […]
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16 concept shows off interactive widgets and an always-on display

Apple is constantly iterating and innovating on the software it designs for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Some changes are easier to spot than others, such as the widgets in iOS 14 or the new Focus options in iOS 15. But no matter what Apple adds, iPhone owners always want more. That’s why artists have been mocking up their own takes on new versions of iOS for years. These are usually pie-in-the-sky visions. And last week, a new iOS 16 concept made its way online that certainly fits the bill.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

This app brings HomeKit widgets right to your iOS home screen

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been testing Home Widget for HomeKit, and it’s become an app that I’ve started to use daily. If you want quick access to all your HomeKit accessories without needing to launch the app or go to control center, keep reading to learn more.
CELL PHONES
Beta News

Hey Apple, this is the iOS 16 we need

Apple rolls out a major update for its mobile operating systems -- iOS and iPadOS -- every year, introducing new features and enhancements. This year, iOS 15 gave us new ways to focus, better FaceTime, live text, photo memories, SharePlay, improved Apple Maps, and much more. We won’t know exactly...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Testing Apple's New Apple Music Voice Plan in iOS 15.2

Apple's latest updates, including iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey, and HomePod 15.2 introduce support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, a cheaper version of ‌Apple Music‌ that's only able to be activated through Siri. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube...
TECHNOLOGY
technave.com

Apple iMac Pro 2022 should come with 27-inch Mini-LED display, analyst claims

While some claimed that Apple would discontinue the iMac Pro, renders of a new model popped up in May. It was later rumoured that the new model would feature the Apple M1 chip and would launch in 2022. Now, there's a new rumour about its display. According to DSChttps://www.displaysupplychain.com/blog/what-will-the-big-display-stories-be-in-2022C, Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple releases iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.2 which adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone. Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Apple Concepts of 2021!

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple concepts! These Apple-inspired designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. And, we’ve curated a collection of designs that are hands down the best Apple concepts we saw in 2021! From an intriguing iPhone 14 slider concept to a modern version of the classic iPod Classic – these designs were the best of what 2021 had to offer. Enjoy!
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Display a Clock on Your Android Lock Screen

Some devices running Android 12, like Google's Pixel phones, have the clock on by default and it cannot be customized. Smartphones running Android 11 or older: Settings > Lock screen & security > Customize Lock screen > Clock. On Samsung smartphones, navigate to Settings > Lock screen > Clock style...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy