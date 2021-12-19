iOS 16 Concept Envisions Split Screen Multitasking, Always-On Display and Apple Should Take Notes

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple concepts! These Apple-inspired designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. And, we’ve curated a collection of designs that are hands down the best Apple concepts we saw in 2021! From an intriguing iPhone 14 slider concept to a modern version of the classic iPod Classic – these designs were the best of what 2021 had to offer. Enjoy!
Comments / 0