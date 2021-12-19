ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Police arrest stabbing suspect

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a woman Friday night in New Hampshire.

John Geovanny Rosario, 18, of Manchester, is facing a charges including attempted murder, drug possession and resisting arrest.

Police in Manchester say he stabbed a 32-year-old woman multiple times shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Rosario fled but police say officers spotted him later that day and determined that he matched the description of the suspect as well as the surveillance videos from the incident.

Rosario was arrested after a brief chase. He’s being held without bail until his arraignment. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

