STARKVILLE, M.S. — Jackson State women's basketball (2-6) fell to the Trojans of Troy in the final game of the Mississippi State Classic on Monday. The Lady Tigers started off slow, but gained momentum heading into the half by chipping away at an 18-point deficit. In the third quarter, Jackson State was able to tie the game back up with the help of seven clutch points by Ameshya Williams-Holliday, but Troy extended their lead in the fourth and the game ended with a final score of 99-82.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO