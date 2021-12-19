ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl Against Iowa State

By JP Priester
 5 days ago
DJ Uiagalelei's first season as the full-time starter at Clemson hasn't gone quite the way most envisioned.

A lack of continuity along the offensive line and inconsistent play at wide receiver helped lead to an up and down season for the sophomore quarterback. Although the biggest issue might have been the injuries that ravaged the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball. Uiagalelei himself also fell victim on more than one occasion.

As Clemson prepares for their December 29 matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Uiagalelei is still sporting the big, bulky brace on his knee, due to a sprained PCL, and a splint on the index finger of his throwing hand. However, new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter thinks the two weeks off before the Tigers began bowl prep has really helped his young quarterback.

"Absolutely 100%," Streeter said. "He had two weeks off before we practiced again for the bowl. And, you know, he's looking really good."

The rest, along with regular treatment, has really helped Uiagalelei start the healing process, but the biggest thing, according to Streeter, is the quarterback now having a better understanding of how to better take care of his body during a long, grueling season.

"He's had an opportunity to get a lot of rehab and rest, which is very critical this time of year," Streeter said. "You know, you got a long season, so you gotta be able to manage that and that's always a challenge for young kids that really don't know how to do that, as far as taking care of their body for a lengthy amount of time, and he's bought into that."

While it might be several weeks into the offseason before Uiagalelei is able to fully heal, Streeter said the quarterback is off to a great start and that it's already showing on the practice field as the Tigers prepare for the Cyclones.

"You can definitely tell by coming back out here for practice, for bowl prep, that he's taking care of his body and he's feeling better, and he's feeling more confident."

AllClemson

Clemson Completes First Practice in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — After convening in Orlando on Thursday evening, the Clemson Tigers completed their first on-site practice in Florida on Friday in preparation for their upcoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. "How 'bout this beautiful day we've got? Unbelievable," Head Coach Dabo...
AllClemson

So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

As the Clemson football team reported to Orlando, Florida on Thursday to get set for Wednesday's Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, Omicron—the new COVID variant—has not been an issue at this point. And the Clemson administration hopes it does not become one. "I talked to Coach (Dabo)...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaren Kanak Decommits From Clemson

Jaren Kanak has officially decommitted from Clemson. The highly-touted linebacker prospect out of Kansas committed to the Tigers back in the summer, choosing Clemson over other schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas State. He is now expected to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Cade Klubnik Fits Clemson 'Perfectly'

From the moment he committed, Cade Klubnik has been the embodiment of everything the Clemson culture represents. The product of Austin Westlake, Klubnik is the top high school quarterback in the country, and one of the nation's top players overall. The highly-touted prospect just helped lead Westlake to a third consecutive state title on Saturday night, and the next step for the prized recruit is a collegiate career at Clemson, where he is scheduled to enroll in January.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Goodwin Patiently Waited, Turned Down NFL Jobs for Clemson Opportunity

Wesley Goodwin's rise from defensive analyst to defensive coordinator caught many folks outside of the Clemson program by surprise. To some inside the Tigers' building, an even bigger shocker might be that Brent Venables' replacement stuck around as long as he did. While Goodwin's lived in relative obscurity around Tiger Town as an off-the-field staff member who's helped Venables build a consistently top-notch defense, he's had plenty of opportunities to leave.
