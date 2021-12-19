Ramón Vargas Replaces Fabio Sartori in Wiener Staatsoper’s ‘Don Carlo’

(Credit: Georg Zeppenfeld) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced that bass René Pape will not be appearing in the role of Gurnemanz in the run of Wagner’s “Parsifal.”. As a result, German bass Georg Zeppenfeld will take over the role. Zeppenfeld joins a cast that includes Wolfgang Koch, Anja Kampe, Nikolay Sidorenko, Artyom Wasnetsov, Carlos Osuna, Erik Van Heyningen, Patricia Nolz, Stephanie Maitland, Daniel Jenz, Angelo Pollak, Ileana Tonca, Anna Nekhames, Aurora Marthens, Slávka Zámečníková, Joanna Kędzior, Isabel Signoret, and Brandon Jovanovich in the title role. Philippe Jordan conducts a production by Kirill Serebrennikov.
Comments / 0