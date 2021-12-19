ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramón Vargas Replaces Fabio Sartori in Wiener Staatsoper’s ‘Don Carlo’

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
Cover picture for the article(Credit: Deutsche Oper am Rhein) Mexican tenor Ramón Vargas has replaced Italian tenor Fabio Sartori in the title role in Wiener Staatsoper’s “Don Carlo” for the performance on Dec. 19, 2021. According...

