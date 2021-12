AUSTIN, Texas — Federal COVID-19 relief funds will allow the University of Texas at Austin to relieve nearly $5 million in student debt. According to KVUE’s media partners at The Austin American-Statesman, funding for the debt relief comes from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), with money from the American Rescue Plan passed in March. The fund was established in March 2020 in response to financial concerns at colleges and universities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO